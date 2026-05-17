Use This Ordering Hack For A Chick-Fil-A Sandwich With 10x The Flavor

In the world of fast food restaurant hacks, sometimes things can get a little complicated. The hack inventor might say to order this, order that, split this in half, order another one of those, add the sauce, mix it all in a bowl, and top with another sauce — or something along those lines. You get the point.

But some of the best hacks out there are the most simple ones, and that's what we love about this ordering hack at Chick-fil-A. Just order a classic Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and a side of the chain's baked mac and cheese. Open said sandwich, place mac and cheese on top of chicken, close the sandwich, then eat. It's just that simple. But don't think the simplicity in any way indicates an inferior menu mashup. This sandwich is an absolute flavor bomb. The crispy, well-seasoned chicken filet with the creaminess and flavor punch of the mac and cheese — a mix of parmesan, cheddar, and Romano — is an elite fast food hack.

As one Redditor says, "Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese is practically made to top chicken sandwiches." It's just a no brainer. You can sub the mac and cheese for a standard waffle fry order with any combo for around $1.60 extra. The standard sized combo with fries and a drink will set you back $9.09, while the mac and cheese version goes for $10.69. You can even go wild and add bacon crumbles to your mac and cheese for 70 cents.