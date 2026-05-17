Use This Ordering Hack For A Chick-Fil-A Sandwich With 10x The Flavor
In the world of fast food restaurant hacks, sometimes things can get a little complicated. The hack inventor might say to order this, order that, split this in half, order another one of those, add the sauce, mix it all in a bowl, and top with another sauce — or something along those lines. You get the point.
But some of the best hacks out there are the most simple ones, and that's what we love about this ordering hack at Chick-fil-A. Just order a classic Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and a side of the chain's baked mac and cheese. Open said sandwich, place mac and cheese on top of chicken, close the sandwich, then eat. It's just that simple. But don't think the simplicity in any way indicates an inferior menu mashup. This sandwich is an absolute flavor bomb. The crispy, well-seasoned chicken filet with the creaminess and flavor punch of the mac and cheese — a mix of parmesan, cheddar, and Romano — is an elite fast food hack.
As one Redditor says, "Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese is practically made to top chicken sandwiches." It's just a no brainer. You can sub the mac and cheese for a standard waffle fry order with any combo for around $1.60 extra. The standard sized combo with fries and a drink will set you back $9.09, while the mac and cheese version goes for $10.69. You can even go wild and add bacon crumbles to your mac and cheese for 70 cents.
A fast food mac and cheese that's hackable in many ways
When we ranked fast food mac and cheese, we thought highly of Chick-fil-A's offering. So it's no surprise this side works so well inside the chain's signature sandwich. But don't stop there. It tastes nearly as good on CFA's grilled chicken sandwich, and even better on its spicy chicken sandwich — as the creaminess of the mac and cheese cuts into the spicy seasoned filet. The deluxe sandwich already comes with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and your choice of sliced cheese — but why not elevate that sandwich with even more cheesy goodness?
The mac and cheese is such a fantastic menu item that it's wide open for other hacks as well. Add the chain's buffalo sauce to this side for an elevated buffalo mac and cheese — with or without nuggets. You can layer that into your chicken sandwich for a tangier, spicier mac and cheese addition. The mac is also perfect as a bowl base to mix with other ingredients, transforming the chain's fries into a loaded meal, for example. Would a touch of the mac and cheese work inside one of the chain's salads or its chicken noodle soup? It's hard to imagine why it wouldn't.
In truth, Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese is outstanding on its own, so there's nothing wrong with just ordering it as your sandwich side. But if you're willing to change things up a little, you can't go wrong with that chicken sandwich filled with mac and cheese. It's the type of simple fast food hack that makes you wonder why you never thought of it before.