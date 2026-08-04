The Delicious Old-Fashioned Pie That Became An Arkansas Staple

Arkansas has given the culinary world some interesting contributions, including cheese-stuffed hot dogs, but perhaps its most delicious is a dessert with a deceptive name: possum pie. There's no marsupial meat in this dish; instead, it's layered with chocolate custard and vanilla pudding (or cream cheese) with whipped cream and (often crushed) pecans on top. It's the most iconic dessert from this U.S. state and deserves to be celebrated beyond the borders of Arkansas.

You can find plenty of homemade versions, but it's also on a lot of restaurant menus, such as MJ's Tin Box Cafe in Mountainburg or Stoby's Restaurant in Russellville. The latter city lays claim to the dessert with a story that a now-defunct restaurant called Cagle's Mill was the first to serve it some 40 years ago. Russellville even celebrated all things possum pie in 2026 with its Possum Palooza festival.

Shockingly, the first possum pie recipe from a newspaper we found isn't from Arkansas, but rather Mississippi. In the October 19, 1981, edition of the Sun Herald, a Mrs. Shirley Ferguson of Biloxi shared a recipe for the pie that included all the classic ingredients. Still, Arkansas has staked its claim to possum pie, where it's a beloved treat.