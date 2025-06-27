The Arkansas Origins Of The Iconic Cheese-Filled Hot Dog

Long before the invention of the cheese dog, the company patriarch, Christian Finkbeiner, who was originally from Germany, moved to Chicago, then on the way to becoming the heart of the meatpacking industry. In 1915, he and his family moved to Arkansas and eventually settled in Little Rock. By the 1950s, the family-owned business had grown to become a regional brand, sponsored a local television show featuring the brand's spokesman, Volmer "Cactus" Vick and introduced the groundbreaking cheese-filled hot dog.

Some sources credit Chris Finkbeiner, one of Christian's grandsons and the company's public face, as the inventor, but there's a lack of definitive evidence. What we do know is that cheese and hot dogs have had a long history in America that has run the gamut as a topping on hot dog styles as varied as the Southwest's Sonoran and D.C.s half-smoke. Cheese, especially with chili, seems to have a natural affinity for the frank, unlike some more unusual hot dog toppings like seaweed or a fried egg. So the logic of taking cheese from off the top and putting it into the dog seems pretty solid.

After the success of the cheese dog, Chris Finkbeiner ran for governor of Arkansas with less satisfactory results. He lost badly and also flopped as a wrestling promoter. So while he may not have been a great politician or very good at shilling for wrestlers, the company he and his family owned did give the world cheese-stuffed hot dogs, which is something.