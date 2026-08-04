10 Best Ways To Use Leftover Rice
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It happens all too often: you whip up dinner with a side of rice and accidentally make too much. That's okay! Just store your leftover rice properly, and you can make something brand new with the leftovers. Act quick, though; rice shouldn't sit in the fridge for more than four days. When you do reheat your rice, it should be to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
Now that you have those important details, let's move on to what to do with those leftovers. These ideas are easy to make, and help you use up other leftovers hanging out in your fridge, or even your pantry. Feel free to be creative — there are plenty of delicious ways to use up leftover rice instead of throwing it away or otherwise wasting it.
Fried rice
This first idea may come as no surprise: fried rice. While the best rice to use for fried rice is long-grain jasmine rice, whatever leftover rice you have in your fridge will do. Add it to a frying pan or wok, crack an egg in it, add some other leftovers from your fridge if you have them (think peas, carrots, onions, garlic, chicken, pork, or seafood), and finish with soy sauce.
Stir into soup
Whip up some good old fashioned soup and toss in your leftover rice to soak up some of the flavor, give some thickness to the broth, and add some energy-boosting carbohydrates to your meal. If you don't feel like cooking up some soup, or don't have the leftovers, add leftover rice to canned soup. This makes for a quick, easy meal when you're in a bind, or just don't feel like cooking.
Rice cakes
You can make your own rice cakes, and they're not the same as those dry, flaky, store-bought rice cakes. These are hearty, filling, soft on the inside, and crispy on the outside. You can make them sweet and dessert-like, or savory, and even cheese-filled. Just mix leftover rice with eggs and your chosen seasonings or sweeteners, pan-fry in oil, let them cool, and enjoy!
Rice pudding
Rice pudding is a creamy dessert or snack you can make with leftover rice. You can use whole milk, cream, or plant-based milk. Add some sweeteners, such as sugar and cinnamon, to give rice pudding that unmistakable sweetness; vanilla extract also works well here. You can add raisins if you want (some people like the fruity, chewy addition), but it's optional.
David Chang's favorite breakfast
David Chang's favorite breakfast is fried rice using yesterday's fresh leftovers, so grab that rice and take a look in your fridge for other leftovers. David Chang commonly uses onions, chiles, and other vegetables, plus meats such as chicken, beef, and pork. He also likes to top it with a fried egg or two and some chili crunch.
You can try adding some chopped bacon and cheddar for a yummy, savory breakfast fried rice, or try seasoning with garlic and onion powder along with soy sauce or tamari. However you make it, breakfast fried rice is a great way to make a whole new meal with leftovers.
Kimchi fried rice
If you love kimchi and fried rice, you'll love kimchi bokkeumbap, as kimchi fried rice is known in Korea. Kimchi adds a tangy acidity to fried rice that cuts through other ingredients to make a satisfyingly sweet, sour, and spicy meal. You can make your own kimchi or you can use a premade jar of kimchi. Top with a fried egg and some diced scallions and enjoy.
Cilantro lime rice
You may know cilantro lime rice from Chipotle. It's exactly what the name implies: white rice with a splash of lime juice and some freshly chopped cilantro. It goes well as a side with Mexican-style main dishes, such as tacos, burritos, and enchiladas. Serve it up with a wedge of fresh lime topped with a sprig of cilantro.
Crispy ketchup rice
Crispy ketchup rice may sound a little strange, but reserve your judgement until after you try this tasty dish. The recipe is from Carolina Gelen's cookbook, Pass the Plate: 100 Delicious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes: A Cookbook. When I say this dish is crispy, I mean it, and the sweet and savory taste can be so addictive. Top with a fried egg or two, if desired.
Burritos
When you're craving Mexican food and you have some leftover rice, it's time to make burritos. Warm up your rice with leftover beans or taco meat, and add to a tortilla with any toppings you want. You can also fry the filled burrito on both sides for extra crispness.
Onigiri
Onigiri are typically triangular molds of seasoned rice stuffed with meat, fish, pickled vegetables, and other ingredients. They're also called Japanese rice balls, or omusubi. They're super-savory snacks, perfect for eating on the go. Add them to your or your kid's lunch box with a small container of soy sauce for dipping. They're the perfect treats for using up the leftover rice in your fridge.