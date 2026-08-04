10 Best Ways To Use Leftover Rice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It happens all too often: you whip up dinner with a side of rice and accidentally make too much. That's okay! Just store your leftover rice properly, and you can make something brand new with the leftovers. Act quick, though; rice shouldn't sit in the fridge for more than four days. When you do reheat your rice, it should be to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Now that you have those important details, let's move on to what to do with those leftovers. These ideas are easy to make, and help you use up other leftovers hanging out in your fridge, or even your pantry. Feel free to be creative — there are plenty of delicious ways to use up leftover rice instead of throwing it away or otherwise wasting it.