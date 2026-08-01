Combine A Pound Of Ground Beef And Cottage Cheese For A Higher-Protein Pasta Bake

Pasta may be a carb-heavy dish, but there are more than a few ways to turn it into a high-protein meal. From using one of the many protein pasta brands out there to mixing in a meat like chicken or ground beef to your recipe, adding protein into pasta is easier than you think. If you're really looking for a way to amp up your protein intake, there's one ingredient you need to be adding to your noodles along with ground beef: cottage cheese. There are a number of ways to use cottage cheese in your cooking, and adding it with your pasta is a great way to turn it into a heartier meal. Combine the cottage cheese with ground beef and you have the ultimate protein-rich pasta dish.

A pound of ground beef already has about 65 grams of protein (the exact amount will depend on the lean-to-fat ratio). Add to that some cottage cheese — a ½ cup contains around 14 grams of protein — and you have a much more filling meal. Plus, cottage cheese has a mild, slightly salty, tangy taste and soft texture that can make your pasta bakes more flavorful and even creamier. Mixed with ground beef, the two will give your pasta a super hearty, meaty richness along with the protein. To combine the two in your pasta bake, create layers of marinara sauce, cottage cheese, cooked ground beef, and par-cooked pasta in a tray and simply bake in the oven. It should take around 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit to fully cook through.