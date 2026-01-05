Elevate Ground Beef Dishes With A Creamy, High-Protein Add In

If you're an avid home chef, there's a solid chance you rely on ground beef as a primary source of protein. Still, whether you enjoy a classic meatloaf or some chili on the regular, or prefer to transform leftover taco meat into the best soups of your life, most ground beef dishes can benefit from a little extra protein and flavor. To sufficiently upgrade your next beef-based meal with an ingredient that's rich, creamy, and high in protein, look no further than cottage cheese.

Believe it or not, ½ cup of low-fat cottage cheese contains approximately 14 grams of protein while ½ cup of full-fat cottage cheese contains roughly 11 grams. While they're both nutritionally similar, when prioritizing protein, low-fat cottage cheese typically contains more protein per serving. However, if your primary goal is building at-home recipes with the best possible flavor, you may want to use full-fat varieties.

Aside from the usual tips for adding more flavor to ground beef, like using a decent amount of dried spices and choosing the right ratio of meat to fat, combining full-fat cottage cheese with cooked ground beef can give your meals a creamier, more satisfying bite. So, whether you're choosing whole or low-fat cottage cheese, this ingredient is an easy way to elevate all your favorite ground beef meals. You can add cottage cheese directly into hot recipes as they cook, or use it as a last-minute topping at mealtime.