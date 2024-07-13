The Secret Ingredients You Need For Delicious Watermelon And Feta Salad

If you have leftover watermelon from a party or just bought one of the massive fruits at the supermarket, you can't go wrong using it for a watermelon and feta salad. This light and refreshing Mediterranean staple puts some of the best summertime flavors at center stage. It's standardly made with sweet, juicy watermelon and salty, creamy feta cheese, of course, but most recipes mix in several other ingredients to create a harmonious symphony for the taste buds. Cool cucumber and mint, spicy arugula and red onion, and tangy citrus juice or balsamic-based vinaigrette are often tossed into the salad to tie the dish together. However, there are a couple of less common additions that can make the salad even more delicious: Basil and ginger.

Whether you throw basil and ginger into a watermelon and feta salad alongside similar ingredients or on their lonesome for simplicity's sake, the herb and spice bring a lot to the table. Basil boasts a whole host of flavors, lending a grassy, lemony, and peppery taste to the salad. It also sometimes has a subtly sweet taste that makes it a more complex substitute for mint if you're searching for the perfect herb. On the other hand, ginger packs the heat, offering a warmth that pairs nicely with the sweetness of the watermelon and creaminess of the feta cheese. Together, these two secret ingredients can elevate a simple watermelon feta salad for an extra refreshing dish fit for the summer.