Dolly Parton's 3-Bean Salad Couldn't Be Simpler, And It's Just In Time For Potluck Season

There are endless types of salads to make when the mood for a mishmash of ingredients hits. From the classic Caesar salad to an herby potato salad, the options are seemingly limitless. If you've been looking new recipe, you might consider trying Dolly Parton's hearty 3-bean salad, as it's pretty simple to throw together.

The recipe is vintage, coming from Parton's 1989 cookbook, "Dollywood Presents: Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking." The salad mixture includes canned kidney beans, green beans, and wax beans, as well as green onion, minced garlic, and fresh parsley. Parton's recipe calls for Italian dressing — whether homemade or store-bought — but you could swap for similar zesty, vinegar-based dressing. The country music legend's high-fiber salad also uses sugar mixed in with the dressing, which you can choose to leave out if you prefer. Note: Adding crispy beans to your bean salad might just take it to another level, because who doesn't love a satisfying crunch? Savory tuna makes a great addition to bean salads, too.