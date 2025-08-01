This Is What Pearled, Semi-Pearled, And Whole Farro Mean

Ancient grains such as barley, quinoa, and kamut have enjoyed plenty of attention over the years, but there's one grain that has flown under the radar in the United States until recently. Robust and nutrient-dense farro has origins that can be traced back to the Fertile Crescent and has been a staple in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean diets for thousands of years.

Farro is actually an umbrella term for three different types of grains. They include farro piccolo (einkorn), farro medio (emmer), and farro grande (spelt). Emmer is the type sold in grocery stores, so to keep things simple, that's what we will refer to as farro for the rest of this article.

Farro can be found in stores in one of three forms: semi-pearled, pearled, or whole. Whole farro is when the grain remains completely intact. This means there are more nutrients and fiber, but it also takes the longest to cook (30 to 40 minutes). It needs to be soaked overnight as well. Semi-pearled has a portion of bran removed from the grain, which results in the loss of some of its fiber content. The tradeoff, however, is a quicker cooking time (20 to 30 minutes). Finally, pearled farro, as you've likely already guessed, has all of the bran removed but has the shortest cooking time (15 to 20 minutes).