There's A Scientific Reason It's Hard To Pair Artichokes With Wine
There is something both elegant and homey about the artichoke that makes it a standout in any dinner recipe. It is notoriously difficult to prepare, but worth it for its unique, nutty flavor. Besides its labor-intensive preparation, there might be yet another snag in any meal or menu in which this veggie is included: the wine. One might think that pairing artichoke with wine would be simple. Its nutty taste would go wonderfully with a buttery Chardonnay, right? Wrong. Unfortunately, pairing this flower with wine can be an incredibly difficult task. This is because artichokes contain an acid known as cynarin, which blunts the sweetness receptors on your tongue.
You may think that since cynarin blunts sweetness, it might make sweet wines taste too dry. However, once you take a sip of wine following a bite of artichoke, those sweetness receptors will be reactivated. This will cause whatever wine you're drinking to taste sweeter than it actually is. So that lovely Riesling might turn into a cloying mess after a bite of grilled artichoke — and that's no good. Of course, this doesn't mean that there are no good wine pairings for artichoke; you just have to get a little creative. And luckily, we're pretty crafty with our wine picks, so let's dive in.
Some wines that work for your artichoke
Since artichokes can make wine (and really any drink) taste super sweet, they can be difficult to pair with libations. Generally speaking, you'll want to go for dry wines. This will help offset any added sweetness so that you don't end up perceiving your drink as a sugar bomb. You can also go with a bubbly wine, which can help activate your senses without being mussed up by those altered taste buds.
Additionally, acidic wines work well with artichokes as acid will help to spark up those taste buds. You'll also want to avoid oaked wines. They tend to have a creamy, buttery flavor, which can clash with the heightened sweetness your palate perceives after eating artichokes. Some wines that will work with artichokes include dry Rieslings, Cava, dry Prosecco or Champagne, or Sauvignon Blanc. These wines each complement certain aspects of your artichoke and hold up against a slightly sweeter taste. For example, the green taste of Sauvignon Blanc will complement the green, herbaceous taste of your artichoke. Add some frozen jalapeño slices to your wine for even more flavor – it might provide a lovely contrast to the nutty, buttery flavor of your artichoke.
Beyond the bottle
Wine might not be the only thing on your mind when crafting a dinner. Some prefer a cocktail to a glass of wine with dinner. So what cocktails will work well with artichokes? In general, you'll want to stick with the same guidance as wine pairings. Think dry, acidic, and bubbly. So a lovely gin and tonic with lime will make a great pairing. Its clean, crisp taste will go incredibly well with the veggie, as it has a low risk of becoming too sweet. This might work exceptionally well with a richer artichoke dish that might need a more refreshing finish (think creamy pastas or cheesy dishes). It can also work well as a light pairing for a salad, such as a Greek salad, which likely features briny olives and punchy feta.
If you want something with a more distinct taste, you can also pair this veggie with a martini, especially a dirty martini. The olive brine will pair well with super dynamic and savory canned artichoke hearts. You can also go for a not-so-dirty martini, served Gibson-style with an onion. To add even more oomph, serve ice cold with a twist of lemon for a touch of aromatic, citrus taste to cut the rich taste of your artichoke.