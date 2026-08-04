There's A Scientific Reason It's Hard To Pair Artichokes With Wine

There is something both elegant and homey about the artichoke that makes it a standout in any dinner recipe. It is notoriously difficult to prepare, but worth it for its unique, nutty flavor. Besides its labor-intensive preparation, there might be yet another snag in any meal or menu in which this veggie is included: the wine. One might think that pairing artichoke with wine would be simple. Its nutty taste would go wonderfully with a buttery Chardonnay, right? Wrong. Unfortunately, pairing this flower with wine can be an incredibly difficult task. This is because artichokes contain an acid known as cynarin, which blunts the sweetness receptors on your tongue.

You may think that since cynarin blunts sweetness, it might make sweet wines taste too dry. However, once you take a sip of wine following a bite of artichoke, those sweetness receptors will be reactivated. This will cause whatever wine you're drinking to taste sweeter than it actually is. So that lovely Riesling might turn into a cloying mess after a bite of grilled artichoke — and that's no good. Of course, this doesn't mean that there are no good wine pairings for artichoke; you just have to get a little creative. And luckily, we're pretty crafty with our wine picks, so let's dive in.