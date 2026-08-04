The Rare Pyrex Pattern You Should Always Grab At The Thrift Store (If You Can Find It)
While there are ways to tell if a vintage Pyrex piece is worth anything, you don't need to do a lot of detective work if you see the Golden Branch pattern — a rare design that debuted in 1959 and was only available that same year. Given the unofficial name (most likely bestowed by collectors), it looks just as its name suggests. It has a gold metallic detail with elegant blooms on a branch wrapped around one side of the dishware, and if light hits it a certain way, it gleams beautifully. Its sophisticated gold branch design should be enough to signal that you've encountered something prestigious. Even those who don't collect vintage pieces might appreciate its allure. The casserole dish also came with its own lid, along with convenient additions of a cradle that features a candle warmer. With a two-quart capacity, it leaves enough room for an exciting entree for up to six people.
When it first launched, the Golden Branch casserole dish sold for $4.95, which is roughly equivalent to $50 today. However, its current prices in the secondhand market, like on eBay, will set you back only around $20 or so, which surprisingly doesn't reflect the scarcity of the product. If you manage to get your hands on one, you can use it as a focal point on your open shelves, serving as a fascinating conversation piece. Alternatively, you can use it as intended to make your family dinners stylish and classy.
All that glitters is not gold, but in this case, it is
Vintage Pyrex is already coveted by collectors, but something as rare as the Golden Branch can certainly appeal to those who have an eye for it. Its collectible allure most likely stems from how it was released in limited quantities for a short amount of time. It was around the same period that the Black Tulip was released, which is another rare Pyrex bowl that also makes a great thrift store find.
Considered a promotional pattern, the Golden Branch's limited run was purely intentional, so you won't see it as often on thrift store shelves as you would an Early American pattern, which remained in the market for almost a decade. The late 1950s also gave us other unique vintage Pyrex designs, including the Golden Casserole, which has a similar metallic finish to the Golden Branch. The Constellation pattern is also rare, and it has certainly aged well.
The Golden Branch has a more vintage feel, but it still won't look out of place in your kitchen. What it does add, though, is character and history, which is not something you can usually get from modern-day mass-produced dishware. With its vintage beauty and durability, finding a vintage Pyrex almost guarantees that you have something that will last a long time — because it already did, and chances are, it still has more life left in it. So, the next time you get the chance, look for Pyrex, a classic vintage brand, at the thrift store, and search for the Golden Branch pattern.