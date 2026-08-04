The Rare Pyrex Pattern You Should Always Grab At The Thrift Store (If You Can Find It)

While there are ways to tell if a vintage Pyrex piece is worth anything, you don't need to do a lot of detective work if you see the Golden Branch pattern — a rare design that debuted in 1959 and was only available that same year. Given the unofficial name (most likely bestowed by collectors), it looks just as its name suggests. It has a gold metallic detail with elegant blooms on a branch wrapped around one side of the dishware, and if light hits it a certain way, it gleams beautifully. Its sophisticated gold branch design should be enough to signal that you've encountered something prestigious. Even those who don't collect vintage pieces might appreciate its allure. The casserole dish also came with its own lid, along with convenient additions of a cradle that features a candle warmer. With a two-quart capacity, it leaves enough room for an exciting entree for up to six people.

When it first launched, the Golden Branch casserole dish sold for $4.95, which is roughly equivalent to $50 today. However, its current prices in the secondhand market, like on eBay, will set you back only around $20 or so, which surprisingly doesn't reflect the scarcity of the product. If you manage to get your hands on one, you can use it as a focal point on your open shelves, serving as a fascinating conversation piece. Alternatively, you can use it as intended to make your family dinners stylish and classy.