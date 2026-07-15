The Rare Pyrex Bowl You Should Always Grab If You Spot It At A Thrift Store

Pyrex is an iconic brand that has produced a lot of sought-after designs collectors can't get enough of over the years. But if you're looking for something truly rare, the Black Tulip casserole dish might just pique your interest. This variation remains iconic to fans because it's one of the first limited-time promotional Pyrex releases to feature a printed pattern. Its playful needlepoint tulip pattern swirls elegantly on a white canvas, while leaves and starburst flowers curve along the design, adding a whimsical touch to the 1 ½-quart dish. The design definitely aged well, and it won't look out of place on your modern table.

The Black Tulip casserole dish was only manufactured for a year, specifically from 1956 to 1957. Compared to popular designs like the Gooseberry, which had its run from 1957 to 1966, you can imagine just how elusive the Black Tulip casserole dish can be. Spotting it at a thrift store means you have luck on your side, but if you're someone who never scores a rare find or doesn't know how to tell if vintage Pyrex is worth anything, there are other ways to get your hands on one. It might be hard to find a complete set, as the original product had a lid and serving cradle included. But thanks to modern technology, you might be able to find one with just a few clicks online. The cost can run up to $120 on eBay — including the lid and cradle — though some listings have it available for around $50 if it's just the dish itself.