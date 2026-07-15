The Rare Pyrex Bowl You Should Always Grab If You Spot It At A Thrift Store
Pyrex is an iconic brand that has produced a lot of sought-after designs collectors can't get enough of over the years. But if you're looking for something truly rare, the Black Tulip casserole dish might just pique your interest. This variation remains iconic to fans because it's one of the first limited-time promotional Pyrex releases to feature a printed pattern. Its playful needlepoint tulip pattern swirls elegantly on a white canvas, while leaves and starburst flowers curve along the design, adding a whimsical touch to the 1 ½-quart dish. The design definitely aged well, and it won't look out of place on your modern table.
The Black Tulip casserole dish was only manufactured for a year, specifically from 1956 to 1957. Compared to popular designs like the Gooseberry, which had its run from 1957 to 1966, you can imagine just how elusive the Black Tulip casserole dish can be. Spotting it at a thrift store means you have luck on your side, but if you're someone who never scores a rare find or doesn't know how to tell if vintage Pyrex is worth anything, there are other ways to get your hands on one. It might be hard to find a complete set, as the original product had a lid and serving cradle included. But thanks to modern technology, you might be able to find one with just a few clicks online. The cost can run up to $120 on eBay — including the lid and cradle — though some listings have it available for around $50 if it's just the dish itself.
The origins of the Black Tulip casserole dish
Corning Glass Works, the company behind Pyrex, started selling its own line of cookware in 1915. But it wasn't until 1956, following the buzz from seasonal decorator casseroles, that Corning Glass Works started experimenting with promotional patterns. It debuted the same iconic Pyrex design, but this time, the release came with a variety of fun patterns.
Some promotional gift set patterns that were released at the same time as the Black Tulip were the Bluebird and Starburst. Like the Black Tulip, you might be able to spot them at the thrift stores or on websites selling secondhand goods. Because of its exceptional durability, collectors would still tell you to look out for vintage Pyrex in thrift stores today. Its timeless appeal continues to charm home cooks in modern kitchens, especially if you like pieces that tell a story. And when it comes to the Black Tulip, it tells the story of the evolution of a brand, its proven sturdiness, and how vintage pieces can be considered treasures because they hold a piece of history.