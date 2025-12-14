How To Tell If Your Vintage Pyrex Pieces Are Worth Anything

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Scoring a vintage Pyrex piece at a yard sale or antique store is always a great find. The older the Pyrex, the more it's worth, as long as it's in good condition. If you're curious about whether that vintage Pyrex dish you found at the thrift store is worth anything, then also consider its pattern, practicality, and price. And if you think it could be one of the more valuable pieces, then it's also worth it to consult an expert and get a true understanding of what you could sell it for.

Maybe you've wondered why some secondhand glassware is labeled "PYREX," while others are labeled "Pyrex." If you see the former on your glassware, it could be a sign that it's older and made with borosilicate, a more heat-resistant form of glass that was used in the earlier days of the Pyrex brand. However, this isn't an absolute, as more than 150 different compositions have been used to make Pyrex glassware through the years. The all-caps logo style could be a good starting point for determining the glassware's age, but there are plenty of other factors to consider in order to most knowledgeably understand how old a vintage piece really is.