How To Grow Plump Blueberries Without A Garden

Even if you don't have room for a full garden, there's nothing stopping you from growing your favorite fruits and veggies inside. Listed among the easiest fruits to grow in a small garden, blueberries are the perfect place to start. Those in small apartments or in urban spaces lacking arable land can still reap all the benefits of growing beautifully plump blueberries in containers indoors, provided you have just a little creativity and determination.

Before you get excited about having fresh blueberries for your bakery-worthy blueberry pie recipe, it's important to remember your plants won't produce right away. Even properly planted in an acidic growing medium (ideally a blend of potting soil with peat moss mulched with pine bark), blueberry shrubs may take up to five years to fruit. Still, you can enjoy the beauty of the leaves and flowers as they grow, watering lightly and frequently to keep the soil moist but not soaking, as blueberries dislike soggy roots.

It's also more likely you'll be successful growing blueberries indoors if you choose the right cultivars, particularly low-growing, clumpy, dwarf varieties such as Top Hat, St. Cloud, or Polaris. These varieties are either "low" or "half-high," meaning they're smaller than typical cultivars and better suited to growing in pots. Even so, blueberries still need plenty of room to spread their long, spindly roots, thriving best in containers 5 gallons (or larger) with wide, flat openings to ensure they have lots of space to spread their leaves and gather light.