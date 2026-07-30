Air Fryer Baby Back Ribs: What To Know Before You Try

Air fryers make your food crispy because they rapidly circulate hot air around food, which allows it to brown the food's exposed surfaces faster than a conventional oven, creating a heavenly, crisp exterior that's perfect on baby back ribs. But it can be nerve-wracking to cook such an expensive meat in an air fryer for the first time. That's why Chowhound reached out to Isaac Bernal Carbajo, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, to find out everything we need to know to cook the best baby back ribs in the air fryer. (Note that his insights were translated from Spanish to English.)

To make a successful batch of baby back ribs in the air fryer, patience is key, and that means not turning the heat to maximum as soon as you start up the appliance. This can cause uneven cooking, with the exterior being fully fried and crispy, while the interior remains underdone. "Ribs need time for the connective tissue to break down," he says. Carbajo starts the ribs at a moderate temperature (350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit). At those temperatures, most recipes go for roughly 25 to 35 minutes (depending on the specific temperature), though Carbajo cranks it up a bit after he adds the sauce.

Of course, as with any cooking method, avoid overcrowding the basket — it's one of the most common mistakes that can ruin air-fried foods. Squeezing a full rack into the air fryer might seem like an easy way to finish the batch faster, but it has the opposite effect. "Air fryers are like small convection ovens," Carbajo says. "To work, the hot air needs room to circulate." On that note, you don't need an abundance of oil, either; a light spray to prevent the meat from sticking to the basket will do the trick. Too much just makes it greasy and kind of soggy.