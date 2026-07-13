For Mouthwatering Baby Back Ribs, Add A Packet Of This Italian Seasoning

Baby back ribs deserve mouthwatering flavor, and skipping the seasoning step can be the difference between a meh and eye-roll worthy first bite. There are ways to avoid bland baby back ribs using pantry staples, but nothing quite beats a rich seasoning blend to bring the flavors together perfectly. For baby back ribs that stand out, add a touch of Italian dressing seasoning.

Italian dressing mix is used as an one-ingredient enhancer for all sorts of dishes, including pot roast, and baby back ribs are no exception, especially if your goal is to boost flavor without combining the different herbs and spices yourself. If you find your baby back ribs lack a savory punch, the Italian dressing blend coats the meat with an array of ingredients, usually garlic, oregano, parsley, basil, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and thyme.

The packet can be used as a marinade with olive oil to help the seasoning sink in. If you'd like to consider another oil to pair with the the Italian mix, avocado oil is a neutral one that is often substituted for olive oil. After about an hour of marinating, the ribs will be seasoned well with the bright, zesty, and herbaceous notes of the blend. This seasoning is very potent, so if you don't want to sprinkle an entire packet in, you can just add a few tablespoons as well — it is entirely down to preference.