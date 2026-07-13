For Mouthwatering Baby Back Ribs, Add A Packet Of This Italian Seasoning
Baby back ribs deserve mouthwatering flavor, and skipping the seasoning step can be the difference between a meh and eye-roll worthy first bite. There are ways to avoid bland baby back ribs using pantry staples, but nothing quite beats a rich seasoning blend to bring the flavors together perfectly. For baby back ribs that stand out, add a touch of Italian dressing seasoning.
Italian dressing mix is used as an one-ingredient enhancer for all sorts of dishes, including pot roast, and baby back ribs are no exception, especially if your goal is to boost flavor without combining the different herbs and spices yourself. If you find your baby back ribs lack a savory punch, the Italian dressing blend coats the meat with an array of ingredients, usually garlic, oregano, parsley, basil, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and thyme.
The packet can be used as a marinade with olive oil to help the seasoning sink in. If you'd like to consider another oil to pair with the the Italian mix, avocado oil is a neutral one that is often substituted for olive oil. After about an hour of marinating, the ribs will be seasoned well with the bright, zesty, and herbaceous notes of the blend. This seasoning is very potent, so if you don't want to sprinkle an entire packet in, you can just add a few tablespoons as well — it is entirely down to preference.
Ways to enhance your ribs using Italian seasoning blend
Baby back ribs have a reputation for being tender, offering that fall-off-the-bone satisfaction (spare ribs are good too too, but they're just not the same as baby back, let's be honest). Besides using the Italian seasoning blend as a marinade, you can also use it as a dry rub for a quick and easy way to zhuzh up the ribs. Doing so will also help give them a nice crisp crust which will contrast that tender meat inside. To achieve this, simply rub the blend onto the meat, place the ribs in aluminum foil, and fold the corners to make a packet before grilling. This will help the flavors seep into the ribs.
Some home cooks like to also include BBQ seasoning in the mix because its added smokiness complements the Italian herb mix. BBQ and Italian dressing are two items that are trusted together since you get the benefit of savory, sweet, smoky, and herbaceous flavors. Other ingredients to mix with the seasoning in your baby back ribs include paprika for some heat and extra garlic powder for an added savory punch (in true Italian style). Feel free to make this seasoning your own.