4 Common Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Air Fried Foods
Air fryers make food crisp in a pinch, but that doesn't mean they're foolproof. There's still a lot we don't know about maximizing the value of this relatively new invention, and most home chefs still make mistakes when using one. To help us perfect our air fryer game, Chowhound had an exclusive chat with Clare Andrews, the United Kingdom's No. 1 Air Fryer Expert, presenter, and author. According to her, overcrowding an air fryer's basket is one of the most common mistakes home cooks make with air fryers. "Packing too many ingredients into the drawer of your air fryer can prevent proper air circulation, which can lead to uneven cooking," she says. Luckily, the solution to this mistake is simple. "To avoid this, cook in smaller batches," Andrews advises.
If you're making an effort to cook smaller portions, but still end up with a lackluster end product, using too much of one staple ingredient might be another mistake you're making. "Using too much oil can cause food to become soggy, when using an air fryer you don't need to use a lot, if any at all," Andrews says. While tossing fresh food in oil before adding it to the fryer basket can make a dish extra crispy (which an air fryer normally does really well), other food items, such as pre-fried foods, don't need oil. When oil is required, moderation is always best. "You only need 1 or 2 teaspoons of oil at most, preferably use an oil sprayer to coat your food with a fine coating of oil," Andrews suggests.
Don't forget to shake and scrub
While using an air fryer is a convenient alternative to an oven, that doesn't mean you can just set it and forget it. According to Clare Andrews, another common mistake people make with these machines is forgetting to shake the basket. "Don't be afraid to open your air fryer drawer to check your food and give it a shake or flip to ensure an even cook," she says. This helps food cook evenly, and it won't disrupt the cooking process. "An air fryer quickly gets back up to temperature after you open it, unlike a conventional oven which can take a while to regain temperature lost when you open the door," she notes.
The final mistake home chefs should avoid is leaving their air fryer dirty. Just like any other appliance, air fryers require regular maintenance to be able to perform at their best. "Neglecting to clean your air fryer is another mistake that many people make. This can lead to a build-up of grease and food particles, affecting both taste and performance of your air fryer," Andrews explains. Just how often you clean your fryer is up to you, although it's probably best if you abide by the advice of a leading expert on the kitchen tool. She suggests cleaning it after every use to ensure that it keeps working well.
