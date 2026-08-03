Steal Chick-Fil-A's Secrets For The Best Mac And Cheese

Chick-fil-A chicken is the star of the chain restaurant's menu for good reason, but if you haven't given its mac and cheese a try, you're sleeping on an absolute hit (it did well when we ranked the best and worst of fast food mac and cheese). It's made with several different cheeses (don't worry, we'll talk about every single one of them), giving it unique flavor that's the perfect blend of creamy and sharp. The elbow noodles themselves are soft, but never mushy. The crispy cheese layer on top is where things really come together in my opinion — every time I order a cup of mac and cheese, I'm hoping that whoever dished it up was feeling generous with the crispy top. It's got a bit of a bite, and it's at the sweet spot of crispy-but-not-burnt.

Recreating restaurant recipes at home is always a bit of a gamble. Chick-fil-A hasn't released its recipe, but we're doing our best to piece together how you can recreate the dish at home. We looked at Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese ingredients list as well as copycat recipes from those who have already attempted to make the good stuff in their kitchens. We've come up with a few key elements you'll need to include to create a dish that's close to the mac and cheese you'd get alongside (or on top of, if you'd like to 10x the flavor) your Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.