The Simple Way To Save On Cheese At Any Whole Foods Grocery Store

From Parmigiano Reggiano to a silky wedge of brie, fresh cheese is a great staple to keep on hand. Still, due to factors like high demand and the costly transport of this delicacy, cheese is not usually cheap. And if you make this purchase at Whole Foods, there's a good chance you'll be spending an even heftier chunk of change. Luckily, one secret of Whole Foods you'll wish you knew sooner (aside from their free cheese service) is that the grocer offers a simple way to save on cheese.

When Whole Foods' cheese experts cut wedges of fresh cheese, they don't toss the excess. Instead, they package up any leftovers and sell them for dirt cheap. Most of those slices are small — think less than a half-pound — but they all sell for less than $5 too.

This convenient offering prevents food waste and gives customers a chance to try new cheeses at a fraction of the cost and without having to commit to a large slice. As far as what exactly is available, that all depends on what the cheesemongers have been working with. From Swiss Gruyère to sharp cheddar, different milk varieties and ages, and even niche finds like BellaVitano or a mild Pyrenees, you can find almost anything.