The Simple Way To Save On Cheese At Any Whole Foods Grocery Store
From Parmigiano Reggiano to a silky wedge of brie, fresh cheese is a great staple to keep on hand. Still, due to factors like high demand and the costly transport of this delicacy, cheese is not usually cheap. And if you make this purchase at Whole Foods, there's a good chance you'll be spending an even heftier chunk of change. Luckily, one secret of Whole Foods you'll wish you knew sooner (aside from their free cheese service) is that the grocer offers a simple way to save on cheese.
When Whole Foods' cheese experts cut wedges of fresh cheese, they don't toss the excess. Instead, they package up any leftovers and sell them for dirt cheap. Most of those slices are small — think less than a half-pound — but they all sell for less than $5 too.
This convenient offering prevents food waste and gives customers a chance to try new cheeses at a fraction of the cost and without having to commit to a large slice. As far as what exactly is available, that all depends on what the cheesemongers have been working with. From Swiss Gruyère to sharp cheddar, different milk varieties and ages, and even niche finds like BellaVitano or a mild Pyrenees, you can find almost anything.
How to use those samples of Swiss and camembert
There might not be enough cheese in Whole Foods's clearance section to use as a star ingredient in a dish, but there's plenty to sample, grate as a garnish, or enjoy with crackers and jam as a small, sophisticated snack. You could even combine a few different cheeses to make a luxurious five-cheese dish for a fraction of what it might cost otherwise.
With offerings like this, you don't always need to buy an expensive block of cheese from a cheesemonger to try the good stuff. In fact, depending on what occasion you're buying for, we might advise against it. While it's nice to have a wide variety of fresh, high-quality cheeses, what if it turns out that you don't like the distinctly funky, tangy taste of a new wedge? Then, a whole lot of dairy deliciousness — and your money — will go to waste. This Whole Foods hack is a great way to solve this issue. Now you can try pieces of this store's cheeses at a fraction of the cost without committing to a large slice. It's a great way to expand your horizons without emptying your wallet.
The next time you're at Whole Foods, don't forget to check this section out. The store's offerings might not often be associated with words like "affordable," but this particular deal is pretty good.