The Tasty Culver's Sandwich Upgrade Hiding In Plain Sight

When you consider the many Culver's ordering hacks you could be using, a simple bread swap on the ButterBurger probably doesn't rank very high on the list of big changes. But you'd be wrong. It turns out swapping Culver's kaiser buns for sourdough bread can change the entire vibe of some of the chain's more iconic sandwiches. This trick has even been recommended on Reddit by a former employee. They mentioned the ButterBurgers in particular, but there's no reason you can't make it work on any sandwich that comes on a different bun. If it doesn't appear as a customization option online or on the app, then it's worth asking for it when ordering at the counter.

The longer fermentation time of sourdough gives it its iconic flavor, and that brings a totally different character to the sandwich compared to a bun. It has a little tang, a chewier bite, and is overall a more substantial presence, perfect if you're getting a bit bored of your go-to Culver's order. The bread should already be buttered and toasted until it's golden (like it is for the sandwiches it comes with), giving it a crisp exterior reminiscent of a grilled cheese. That's what makes this hack so appealing — there's no need to change the toppings or deviate too far from your go-to Culver's order. The best burger you can order at Culver's really depends on your preference, but this small bread swap creates a noticeably different eating experience that just makes your usual order feel a little refreshed.