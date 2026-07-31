The Tasty Culver's Sandwich Upgrade Hiding In Plain Sight
When you consider the many Culver's ordering hacks you could be using, a simple bread swap on the ButterBurger probably doesn't rank very high on the list of big changes. But you'd be wrong. It turns out swapping Culver's kaiser buns for sourdough bread can change the entire vibe of some of the chain's more iconic sandwiches. This trick has even been recommended on Reddit by a former employee. They mentioned the ButterBurgers in particular, but there's no reason you can't make it work on any sandwich that comes on a different bun. If it doesn't appear as a customization option online or on the app, then it's worth asking for it when ordering at the counter.
The longer fermentation time of sourdough gives it its iconic flavor, and that brings a totally different character to the sandwich compared to a bun. It has a little tang, a chewier bite, and is overall a more substantial presence, perfect if you're getting a bit bored of your go-to Culver's order. The bread should already be buttered and toasted until it's golden (like it is for the sandwiches it comes with), giving it a crisp exterior reminiscent of a grilled cheese. That's what makes this hack so appealing — there's no need to change the toppings or deviate too far from your go-to Culver's order. The best burger you can order at Culver's really depends on your preference, but this small bread swap creates a noticeably different eating experience that just makes your usual order feel a little refreshed.
Get the most out of the sourdough swap, no matter what you order
Culver's kaiser buns are one of the chain's signature touches for a reason, but sourdough just has a much more complex flavor that may be better suited to heartier fillings, where the bread won't get lost among richer flavors. Imagine the decadence of slow-cooked beef pot roast or pork loin or the rich and cheesy layers of the mushroom and Swiss burger. For sandwiches like that, you can really lean into the amount of richness sourdough can handle and the bread's structure by asking for extra melted Wisconsin cheddar or Swiss cheese and leaning on moist toppings like grilled onions, mushrooms, and pickles.
That's not to say that lighter options on Culver's menu, like the grilled chicken sandwich or veggie burger, couldn't also benefit from a little extra bite from sourdough. The unique taste and texture provide amped-up flavor without adding richer or overly distinctive ingredients.