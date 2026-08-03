The Best Spam Flavor Is A Delicious Must-Try Filipino Food

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Classic Spam is great on its own, but there are also flavored varieties if you want to take it up a notch, and one Philippines-inspired variety especially stands out. When we ranked 10 Spam flavors from worst to best, Spam with Tocino Seasoning reigned supreme. In the Philippines, tocino refers to a cured and sweetened pork meat that's often served with breakfast food. Aside from the taste, the ranking is also based on how accurately it compares to what the can is inspired by. Spam Tocino received an impressive verdict because it's similar to the real thing — it features the cured pork meat complete with a sweet and umami-packed bite and a gentle touch of garlic.

Admittedly, Spam Tocino might not be for everyone, as it's on the sweeter side compared to classic Spam, but Filipinos like adding a hint of sweetness to everything, whether it be savory dishes like spaghetti, ham, or ketchup. Don't be alarmed by Spam Tocino's orange-ish color — it seems like Spam is going for a more accurate representation of the traditional Filipino food, which is characterized by its reddish-orange hue.

To best enjoy Spam Tocino, there are some Filipino-inspired ideas that might just knock your socks off. On its own, it's already impressive, but with a well-rounded plate of complementary ingredients, it tastes even better.