The Italian-Inspired Canned Soup That Doubles As A Flavorful Pasta Sauce

From wings to fries to, well, everything, garlic with Parmesan cheese is a fabulous combination. If you haven't thought about giving the combo a go on pasta yet, you might want to give it a try. The blank canvas of pasta is the perfect fit for the uber-umami flavor. While you certainly can whip up your own sauce from scratch, we've got a bit of a hack that can make it extra simple to create a batch of garlic Parmesan pasta — and you'll find it in the canned soup aisle. Campbell's garlic Parmesan with herbs condensed soup is the perfect thickness for a pasta sauce, and it's loaded with flavor.

Condensed soup is simply soup that has been simmered long enough to lose most of its water, creating a flavor-packed, thick result. The consistency of condensed soup is, when you think about it, kind of perfect for pasta sauce. It's thick enough that it'll nicely coat noodles and not end up in the bottom of the bowl, but not so thick that it's impossible to enjoy. Simply heat it up in a pot on the stove, and you're good to go. We wouldn't recommend adding liquid, but if you need to thin it out a bit, you certainly can (use cream instead of milk or water if you're in the mood for something decadent). While straight out of the can, into the pot, and onto your pasta can certainly work, there are a few ways that you can give your condensed soup turned pasta sauce a little extra pizazz.