What Exactly Is Condensed Soup?

You probably had to draw it in 5th grade for a unit on Andy Warhol's most famous paintings and you've definitely used it to make a casserole, yet what it actually contains sometimes feels like a complete mystery: We're talking about the enigma that is condensed soup. Originally coined and created by Campbell's (formerly known as Campbell's Soup) in 1897, the reliably shelf-stable canned good has become a pantry staple for a reason. Delivering on its name, in the space of one can is the soup of two, fully flavored and easy to reheat.

It all comes down to a simple formula. Essentially, condensed soup takes the typical thickening process for soup and continues it, simmering until almost all the water boils off. Technically, you could make small-batch condensed soup at home to save for later, though it wouldn't keep as well without proper packaging. To reheat, you replace the "missing" liquid with equal parts water (or broth, cream, etc.) and condensed soup, stir, and thoroughly heat through.