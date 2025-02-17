What Exactly Is Condensed Soup?
You probably had to draw it in 5th grade for a unit on Andy Warhol's most famous paintings and you've definitely used it to make a casserole, yet what it actually contains sometimes feels like a complete mystery: We're talking about the enigma that is condensed soup. Originally coined and created by Campbell's (formerly known as Campbell's Soup) in 1897, the reliably shelf-stable canned good has become a pantry staple for a reason. Delivering on its name, in the space of one can is the soup of two, fully flavored and easy to reheat.
It all comes down to a simple formula. Essentially, condensed soup takes the typical thickening process for soup and continues it, simmering until almost all the water boils off. Technically, you could make small-batch condensed soup at home to save for later, though it wouldn't keep as well without proper packaging. To reheat, you replace the "missing" liquid with equal parts water (or broth, cream, etc.) and condensed soup, stir, and thoroughly heat through.
The wide world of condensed soup
You can, of course, eat condensed soup on its own. There are also many foods that can be upgraded with a can of soup. Cream of mushroom or cream of broccoli can add rich creaminess to potato dishes or speed up the process of making savory chicken curry. Thinned out, it also works great as a pasta sauce. Lest you think the "Cream of" soups are your only option, let us introduce you to the wide world of soups out there for your enjoyment.
Although some of the wackier Campbell's soups have since been discontinued – good luck finding Pepper Pot, Ox Tail, or Hot Dog Bean (one of Warhol's subjects) — there are still some great, unique offerings. From Bean with Bacon or Spicy Tomato to the oh-so-whimsical Chicken and Stars, stocking your pantry with some new-to-you, out-of-the-box, easy-to-prepare soups might be a fun winter activity to make the cold months feel a little warmer and your dinner preparation a little speedier.