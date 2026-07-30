You Could Be Accidentally Bringing Fruit Flies Into Your Kitchen If You Do This

If you only leave fruit out for a day, you'll probably be just fine. But as fruit starts to ferment and get overripe, it emits ethanol, which is what attracts fruit flies in the first place. One of the best things you can do is to therefore not keep it out at all. Instead, keep fruit in the fridge, slowing the ripening process and limiting its exposure.

Of course, it pays to know which fresh fruits spoil the fastest, as well as which ones are more susceptible to damage from temperature fluctuations. It's also worth choosing your produce carefully at the grocery store — if fruit is already overripe at the time of purchase, it will not only draw flies faster, but it could already be carrying eggs depending on how protected it was at the store! With this in mind, avoid any fruit with soft or mushy spots, and always rinse fruit with water before storing at home.

In the meantime, you can get rid of active fruit flies by using things you already have in your kitchen, such as apple cider vinegar or laying out a trap with dish soap. However, it's also time to take a look around and identify potential breeding grounds. This means tossing all exposed fruit, wiping up sticky spots and spills, and just doing a thorough inspection and deep clean of your kitchen. Only once you get rid of the things that attract them (like that bowl of overripening fruit) will you actually be able to say goodbye to fruit flies for good.