For Hot Dogs With Better Flavor And Texture, Make Them Japanese Style

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Fusion recipes blend the culinary traditions of different cultures to create enticing new kinds of food. There are numerous examples of hot dogs served around the world that reflect local flavors. Creating a fusion of American hot dogs with Japanese cuisine is a delectable trend, and you can prepare one version of a Japanese-style hot dog with just a couple of extra ingredients.

Enhance the flavor by topping your dog with a couple of traditional Japanese-style sauces, such as unagi sauce and wasabi sauce. You can make this dish with your favorite type of hot dog and cook it using whatever method you enjoy. Choose a bun that will add a contrasting texture, such as a French brioche bun or, if you can find one, a Japanese milk bun (also called a Hokkaido bun), which is soft and pillowy. Add flavor by drizzling the hot dog with unagi sauce, a sauce made from mirin, sugar, and sake that's commonly used to top grilled eel and other grilled foods. This thick, dark glaze will add a sweet, umami flavor.

For creaminess and a spicy kick, add wasabi sauce. You can make your own by mixing Japanese mayonnaise with prepared wasabi paste, or use a store-bought variety such as Kikkoman Wasabi Sauce. This easy-to-make hot dog may inspire you to create your own Japanese-style variations.