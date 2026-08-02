Where Do Costco's Bananas Come From?

Bananas are more than cute, uniform bunches on a Costco display. They are consumed en masse worldwide, are inexpensive, and what's more, they are the most traded fruit worldwide. In fact, for many Latin American and Caribbean countries, they make up a significant portion of their economy. For example, in Ecuador, the global leader in banana exports, they make up a quarter of the country's non-petroleum exports. That's a lot of bananas for you to grab at Costco. Just be sure not to store them on the counter to keep them from going brown too quickly. If you got too overzealous and nabbed more bunches than you can eat, you can always use the overripe ones to make banana bread, banana pancakes, or banana cream pie.