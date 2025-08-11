Why You Shouldn't Store Bananas On Hard Surfaces

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One banana, two banana, three banana, four bananas all tossed into the trash (or a batch of banana bread) because they've prematurely gone brown and mushy. While this creamy, sweet fruit is undeniably delicious (seriously, try making it into an impromptu soft serve), the sad fact of the matter is that they tend to go from perfectly ripe to rotten in a matter of days. There is no way to bring the wheel of time to a stop, but there might be one storage mistake you can avoid if you really want to extend the self life of your banana bunches. While the counter is maybe the most obvious place to put your bananas, it might also be contributing to its mushy texture that seems to appear overnight. This is because counters, and other hard surfaces, can bruise and discolor your banana, causing them to ripen quicker than they would otherwise.

For this reason, you should avoid plopping your fruits on the kitchen counter. Instead, It's best to hang your bananas from a hanger or a stand. This will prevent any unnecessary skin to surface contact, extending your fruit's shelf life. You can choose a hanger that sits on the counter or one that hangs from a shelf (which might be great for those hoping to conserve space).