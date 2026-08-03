3 Beloved Tomato Sauce Brands That Are Owned By Canned Soup Giant Campbell's

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Campbell's has been making some of our favorite canned soups since the first jar of beefsteak tomato soup debuted in 1895. The company has come a long way since then, and although it still sells tomato soup (now canned and without the "beefsteak" designation), it's definitely no one-trick pony. It also owns several other food brands, including three popular tomato sauce brands that may surprise you.

Obviously, there's the family of soup products bearing the Campbell's name, like Campbell's Homestyle, Campbell's Chunky, and Campbell's Slow Kettle. And there are a few other products that clearly come from Campbell's, like Spaghettios and Campbell's Cooking Sauces. But brands like Swanson, which is known for its flavored broths, and V8, a popular juice line, are all members of the company's food and beverage division. This diversity of products and brands under the Campbell's name is behind the 2024 move to drop the word "soup" from the name.

Consumers have a tendency toward brand loyalty. They also have a tendency to avoid brands that don't align with their own core values. Things like authenticity, transparency, impact, and social stance are important factors that affect consumer decisions these days, which makes knowing the brand behind the brand you are buying important. For other consumers, discovering that a well-known brand is actually owned by another well-known brand is just plain interesting, and who can resist a good fun fact? Whether the brand behind these well-known tomato sauce brands speaks to your core values or simply drives your curiosity, you'll want to know more about these saucy members of the Campbell's family.