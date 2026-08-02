The Hands-Down Best Place To Order A Margarita In Every State

Among loved ones on a hot summer day, there are few of us who could (or would) ever turn down a margarita. The perfect margarita, named after the Spanish word for "daisy," typically features a combination of tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and sweetener — it packs an acidic punch that complements the spirit's strong agave flavor.

Although there is consensus that the margarita originated in Mexico, the specific creation story of the drink is contested by historians around the world. There are records of margaritas beginning to permeate United States news media from the late 1930s.

Today, there are countless iterations of the tequila-based beverage across the U.S. Here is a guide to the best margarita you can order in every state, according to locals, critics, and experts throughout the nation.