The Hands-Down Best Place To Order A Margarita In Every State
Among loved ones on a hot summer day, there are few of us who could (or would) ever turn down a margarita. The perfect margarita, named after the Spanish word for "daisy," typically features a combination of tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and sweetener — it packs an acidic punch that complements the spirit's strong agave flavor.
Although there is consensus that the margarita originated in Mexico, the specific creation story of the drink is contested by historians around the world. There are records of margaritas beginning to permeate United States news media from the late 1930s.
Today, there are countless iterations of the tequila-based beverage across the U.S. Here is a guide to the best margarita you can order in every state, according to locals, critics, and experts throughout the nation.
Alabama: El Cazador in multiple locations
This Mexican restaurant with locations in both Birmingham and Leeds has made local headlines for its Soft Serve Margaritas, which are served with the requisite fruit and paper parasols. Between their range of fruity flavors and high spirit strength, regulars and new fans alike have declared them to be the drink of the summer.
Find these margaritas swirled in a series of rotating flavors such as piña colada, strawberry, watermelon, lime, peach, and raspberry. They also come decked out with parasols and fruity garnishes for the quintessential tropical sip.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage
In Anchorage, guests love Hacienda for its massive portions of both food and beverages. The margaritas, served in giant goblets, are no exception.
Don't miss the Double Barrel margarita, featuring Herradura Double Barrel Tequila Reposado, which is aged for 11 months in toasted oak barrels before maturing further in a new barrel.
(907) 338-6109
6307 DeBarr Rd # G, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona: Casa Corazon Restaurant in Phoenix
Casa Corazon is regarded as having some of the best Mexican food in Phoenix. Unsurprisingly, its margaritas also receive high praise from local diners.
The restaurant's house margarita, dubbed the Casa Corazon and made with Montezuma Silver Tequila, Cointreau, and fresh lime juice, is consistently one of the most talked-about drinks on the menu. In a July 2026 review, a Yelp user described it as "the perfect blend" of ingredients.
(602) 334-1917
2637 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Arkansas: Baja Grill in multiple locations
Baja Grill's margaritas are made in-house "with love (and a lot of tequila)," according to the restaurant's website. Perhaps their strength is what keeps guests consistently coming back for more.
Guests give glowing reviews to Baja's Jalapeño Honey margaritas, as well as to the real watermelon purée (a creative use for leftover watermelon) used in the restaurant's other cocktails. The Drunk in Love margarita combines both hits, with watermelon, jalapeño-infused Espolòn Tequila, simple syrup, orange liqueur, and lime.
Multiple locations
California: El Compadre in Los Angeles
Both eye-catching and delicious, Flaming Margaritas have been a fixture of this chain of Los Angeles cantinas since 1975. A lemon peel is filled with liquor and then lit aflame, for one of the most eye-catching drink presentations on this list.
Expect a vast selection of margarita flavors on the El Compadre menu, including Banana, Melon, Raspberry, and Peach. The flaming drink is not only photo-friendly, but its little pyro trick makes for a smokier sip.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina in multiple locations
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina has received local recognition for its House Margarita, which is kept clean and minimal with Cimarron Blanco Tequila, fresh lime, and house-made simple syrup. Aloe and Coin Style Margaritas, as well as Mezcalritas, are also available.
A write-up in Westword praises Adelitas' "potent house margaritas that far surpassed the typical pre-mixed standard." In 2026, the restaurant won the Denver publication's Readers' Choice Award for Best House Margarita.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: No Mames Mexican Cantina in Wethersfield
No Mames is shaking up a short-but-captivating menu of margaritas at the Wethersfield cantina. Whether you're in the mood for something light and fresh or smoky and complex, there's a margarita for you here.
Try the popular No Mames Wey — a margarita crafted with Lalo Tequila, fresh lime, agave, and Dry Curaçao — which critics assure is spirit-forward. Also opt to make this twist on the classic cocktail spicy, or to substitute mezcal for a hint of smoke.
(959) 666-2637
1140 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109
Delaware: Agave Mexican Restaurant in multiple locations
Whether visiting in Rehoboth Beach or Lewes, cocktail enthusiasts can't get enough of Agave's margaritas. Its menu features options such as the Aperol Marg, the Cobalt with blue Curaçao, and the popular spicy Ancho Chili margarita.
Agave has "a margarita that will knock you off your feet," wrote a Google user in a 2025 review. "If you are considering a second, be very careful!"
Multiple locations
Florida: Kolucan Mexican Bar & Grill in Sarasota
In Sarasota, Kolucan is a destination for both classic and one-of-a-kind takes on the margarita. The cocktails are an apt complement to the restaurant's citrus-forward Mexican cuisine.
Try out the Tamarind margarita, featuring blanco tequila and house-made tamarind syrup, packed with tang and tartness. It's made even more complex with a rim of black lava salt.
(941) 921-3133
6644 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL 34231
Georgia: Superica in multiple locations
You can't go wrong with any of the drinks at this Atlanta-born Tex-Mex chain. That said, The O.G. (a classic combination of El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Stirrings triple sec, and lime) and the Tommy's margarita (praised for its freshness and made without triple sec) are consistent fan favorites.
For something off the beaten path, try the Bandit Queen. The guava margarita is shaken with Corazon Blanco Tequila, Stirrings triple sec, lime, and arbol chile.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Coco Deck Kitchen + Bar Lahaina in Lahaina
At Coco Deck, the menu boasts Mexican and local cuisines. Find some of the most popular margaritas in Hawaii, in part because they're customized to order.
The Make Your Rita starts with tequila, agave, lime juice, and triple sec. Choose regular, spicy, Hawaiian-Style, or Watermelon flavor, and a rim of Hawaiian salt or Li Hing Mui (salted plum).
(808) 451-2778
1312 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761
Idaho: Spitfire Tacos + Tequila in multiple locations
Find plenty of spirit strength in the margaritas at this lively Idaho restaurant chain. The signature Mexico City Margarita contains reposado tequila, orange and grapefruit juices, jalapeño, and a Tajín rim, as well as activated charcoal and serrano bitters.
The restaurant is "a mash-up of global flavor, local Idaho ingredients, and a heavy dose of irreverence," a review published by Visit McCall reads. "That same maverick mindset applies behind the bar."
Multiple locations
Illinois: Bar Sótano in Chicago
This lively Mexican cocktail bar was founded by James Beard Award winner and television personality Rick Bayless. Although it's slightly hidden with an alleyway entrance, the margaritas, which guests love for their inventive flavors, are worth the search.
Don't miss the Mango, Chamoy Margarita, which features Espolón Blanco Tequila, mango, Chamoy, lime juice, and Topo Chico. For a cocktail in its own category, the Savory "Al Pastor" Margarita features chorizo-fat-washed Montelobos Espadín Mezcal and caramelized pineapple.
(312) 391-5857
443 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: La Margarita in Indianapolis
La Margarita has been a fixture in Indianapolis for the past 40 years. The restaurant's success, especially in the form of fresh margaritas, has led to their opening an entirely new concept, Daisy Bar, in the same city in 2025.
In both locations, the House Margarita is still a persistent favorite. Rotating flavors announced on the bar's social media accounts have included Peach and Watermelon.
(317) 384-1457
501 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Iowa: Mi Mexico Restaurant in Clive
This Clive cantina goes through more than 10,000 limes per year in making its most popular Shaker Margarita. The in-demand drink features tequila, lime juice, Cointreau, and the restaurant's margarita mix.
"It's the best," wrote a Reddit user in a March 2026 comment thread. It's evident that limes are "fresh squeezed like EVERY SINGLE margarita," and, served in margarita shaker, "you end up pouring about 3 glassfuls."
(515) 222-6933
11407 Forest Ave, Clive, IA 50325
Kansas: Cactus Cantina & Grill in Wichita
Margaritas at this popular Mexican restaurant in Wichita are served in massive goblets. Countless Kansans have referred to Cactus Cantina's margaritas as the best in the state for their freshness and massive size.
Although the restaurant might not boast an elaborate social media presence or even have a website, diners keep coming back to Cactus Cantina for the House Margarita. Some guests also opt to make the massive drink more citrusy with a splash of Grand Marnier.
(316) 529-0238
2802 S Hydraulic Ave, Wichita, KS 67216
Kentucky: Havana Rumba in Louisville
Although Havana Rumba is a Cuban restaurant, it also slings some of Kentucky's most popular margaritas. What better complement for ropa vieja than a strong, citrusy cocktail?
One particular favorite at Havana Rumba is the Ultimate Lime, which comes on the rocks with Jose Cuervo Traditional Tequila, Grand Marnier, house-made margarita mix, and orange juice. Regardless of which drink you go for, locals say you can expect it to be strong.
(502) 244-5375
12003 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243
Louisiana: Superior Grill in multiple locations
Established in Shreveport in 1983, Superior Grill boasts five locations across Louisiana. Regardless of their favorite outpost, diners keep coming back for the restaurant's margaritas.
The Superior Margarita, served frozen or on the rocks with Tijuana Tequila and Bol's triple sec, is already a hit, but why not add an 187-ml Champagne bottle with the Champagne Rita? "It's the drink that will sneak up on you!" said a Yelp user in a June 2026 review.
Multiple locations
Maine: Taco Escobarr in Portland
It's impossible not to notice the wall of silver tequila glass vessels at this cantina, each of which is infused with fruits and flavorings for margaritas. Sipping a Taco Escobarr margarita underneath a ceiling of pepper-shaped string lights is how many memorable nights start — and end — in Portland.
Variety is a strength of the margarita menu, and everyone has their own favorite sip. A standout is the Toasted Coconut, with toasted-coconut-infused tequila and pineapple juice.
(207) 541-9097
548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Clavel in Baltimore
At this well-loved mezcaleria in Baltimore, a short list of margaritas, available to be crafted with an extensive spirit list, dazzles. Flavors include Cilantro Honey, Spicy with a three-chili blend, and Bitter with mezcal and amaro.
The spirit strength of a Clavel margarita is one of its selling points. "Trust me, you only need one," said one Instagram user in a June 2026 Reel.
(443) 900-8983
225 W 23rd St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: El Barco in Boston
El Barco won Best Margarita at Boston's Margarita Festival in 2025, and, according to guests, the accolade is well-deserved. Diners keep coming back for these margaritas due to their freshness, as well as their balance of flavors.
There's also no shortage of margarita flavors available at El Barco. Favorites include the Watermelon with house-infused watermelon tequila, the Mango Passion, and the Ghost Spicy.
(617) 867-9955
50 Dalton St, Boston, MA 02115
Michigan: Barrio Cocina y Tequileria in Plymouth
The margaritas at Barrio are fan favorites across Michigan. In July 2026, they were named finalists in an ongoing vote for Click On Detroit's Best Margarita in Metro Detroit accolade.
Reviewers are constantly singing the praises of Barrio's takes on the cocktail, both classic and flavored. Margaritas are made with fresh herbs, fresh-pressed juices, and small-batch simple syrups with tasty upgrades.
(734) 738-6754
555 Forest Ave, Plymouth, MI 48170
Minnesota: La Costa Mexican Sports Bar & Grill in Saint Paul
Massive goblets of margaritas are the name of the game at La Costa. Find them in flavors like the Vallarta Margarita with cucumber, jalapeño, and cilantro, and the Blue Margarita Paradise with pineapple juice and blue Curaçao.
"I am not usually a blended margarita girly," said a Yelp user in a November 2025 review. "But this one is creamy, smooth, and somehow doesn't require the lung strength of a competitive swimmer to drink through a straw."
(651) 330-8743
194 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
Mississippi: El Rincón in Biloxi
Margaritas at El Rincón come with all of the bells and whistles. Salt and spice-dusted rims, edible flowers, and plenty of fresh fruit make these drinks feel like a vacation in a glass.
Guests especially love the frozen options at this Biloxi restaurant. Blended drinks come in flavors such as Pineapple, Watermelon, and Berry.
(228) 207-1546
15701 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39532
Missouri: Taco Buddha in Multiple Locations
Spirit strength and affordability go hand-in-hand in propelling Taco Buddha's margaritas to the top of Missouri's ranks. This restaurant doesn't mess with the classics, only offering Frozen, Rocks, Top Shelf, and Skinny varieties, as well as a specialty Mad Dog option.
A Google user described a Spicy Skinny Margarita as "so crisp and way too easy to justify ordering a second (or third, who's counting)" in a 2026 review. "It has that perfect balance of heat and citrus."
Multiple locations
Montana: The Camino in Missoula
"My wife isn't a big margarita person, and generally doesn't drink a ton, [but] she will pound down the margaritas at Camino," said a Reddit user in a 2025 comment thread about this Missoula restaurant. If that's not a ringing endorsement, we don't know what is.
At The Camino, margaritas come in all flavors and colors. The Margarita de la Casa, featuring tequila or mezcal, lime, agave, and orange bitters, is a must-order during the restaurant's popular Happy Hour.
(406) 317-1260
105 N Pattee St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Mula in Omaha
At Mula, guests can expect balanced margaritas in a variety of flavors, including Strawberry, Guava, Mango, Cucumber, and Jalapeño. Their strong flavors are thanks to their composition of 100% blue agave tequila and freshly squeezed fruit juices.
"The margaritas are by far the best in (and out of) town," said a Google user in a 2025 review. All of the tequila cocktails can be poured from a selection of more than 300 spirits.
(402) 315-9051
3932 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68131
Nevada: Hussong's Mexican Cantina in Multiple Locations
Hussong's is one of many spots that claim to be the birthplace of the margarita (despite there being no officially recognized inventor). Established in 1892 in Ensenada, Mexico, the restaurant now has multiple locations across Nevada.
The Original Margarita at this historic eatery boasts Jose Cuervo reposado tequila, triple sec, organic agave nectar, and fresh-squeezed lime juice. "Our Motto Is Less Ice, More Tequila," the Hussong's menu reads.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Nuevo Vallarta in Manchester
Fans have fallen in love with this Manchester restaurant's new Soft Serve Margaritas. Customers say that they're exceedingly fresh and generously portioned.
Guests love the flights at Nuevo Vallarta, especially when it comes to the trendy, frozen blended drinks. Flavors include Mango, Strawberry, Lime, and Watermelon.
(603) 782-8762
791 Second St, Manchester, NH 03102
New Jersey: La Esperanza Restaurant & Bar in Lindenwold
Margaritas take up most of the real estate on La Esperanza's cocktail menu, so it's no surprise they've perfected the art. Guests love them for their fresh ingredients and not-too-sweet flavors.
One popular order is the Citrus Cilantro with muddled orange, lemon, lime, and cilantro. For a drink that begs to be shared, try the 45-ounce Te-Kill-U Margarita, with more Jose Cuervo and Patrón Citrónge Orange.
(856) 782-7114
40 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ 08021
New Mexico: High Noon Restaurant & Saloon in Albuquerque
Although there is no shortage of tasty margaritas in the Land of Enchantment, many say the ones at High Noon come out on top. Expect refreshing and flavorfully balanced goblets of the good stuff, with many ingredients evocative of the locale, including red chile simple syrup and piñon salt rims.
"Vibrant, perfectly sweet-sharp, and beautifully balanced," said a Google user about the restaurant's Prickly Pear Margarita in a 2026 review. "It's as delicious as it's photogenic."
(505) 765-1455
425 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
New York: Rosie's in New York City
Along with having one of the most affordable margarita Happy Hours in New York City, the drinks at Rosie's are expertly crafted. Their price and strength make them all the more satisfying.
Although you can't go wrong with the Classica margarita here, a consistent fan favorite is the Watermelon, made with a simple ingredient list of tequila, watermelon, and lime. The Coco Loco, with tequila blanco, coconut, lime, and Aztec chocolate bitters, is also a special (and surprisingly balanced) sip.
(212) 335-0114
29 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10003
North Carolina: Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria in Multiple Locations
Calle Sol is another Cuban restaurant that offers top-ranking margaritas. Although most of its margaritas are technically off-menu, they seem to be the worst-kept secret in North Carolina.
Available margarita flavors have rotated considerably over the years, but they have included Mango, Spicy, and Pineapple Mint. If you're in the know, you're in luck — diners say that Calle Sol's margaritas are refreshing, flavorful, and made with freshly muddled ingredients.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Puerto Vallarta Bar and Grill in Fargo
Margarita flights are a popular choice at this Fargo eatery — which is essentially code for, "all of the flavors here rock." But even guests who opt for just a single drink rave about the presentation and large portions of the margaritas at Puerto Vallarta.
"It's a staple for margarita flights, chips, guacamole and queso kind of night," reads one Google review from 2025. What could be a better combination?
(701) 205-3574
4323 45th St S Ste 101, Fargo, ND 58104
Ohio: Cuco's Taqueria in Columbus
The sheer size of these margaritas, alone, is enough to keep Ohioans coming back for the margaritas from Cuco's. One 2025 Google reviewer assures that they're "as big as your head!"
As far as flavors go, these massive goblets don't disappoint. One particular favorite is the Rene's Charred Pineapple Margarita, crafted with Patrón's Silver tequila and Orange liqueur, lime and pineapple juices, and a toasted pineapple garnish.
(614) 800-0302
2162 W Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
Oklahoma: Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar in Tulsa
Noche in Tulsa specializes in hearty Mexican dishes cooked to perfection on a wood-fired grill. It's only fitting that its margarita program also brings the heat.
Spicy margaritas truly stand out at Noche, and, currently, the restaurant is offering a Spicy Mango varietal. Other margarita options include the Noche Classic and the Moon Bunny, made with passionfruit purée, cardamom, star anise, vanilla-honey whey, and ginger beer.
(918) 574-8407
110 N Elgin Ave Ste 140, Tulsa, OK 74120
Oregon: El Rodeo in Bend
El Rodeo's margarita flavor variety is one of its pride points — and one of the reasons fans love them. At the Bend restaurant, find 13 different margarita options, between rocks and blended glasses.
Everyone has a different favorite margarita at El Rodeo, from strawberry and kiwi to peach and melon. Fans also talk up the restaurant's Perfecta margarita, which features fresh-squeezed lime and orange juices, Hornitos tequila, and triple sec.
(541) 617-5952
785 SE 3rd St, Bend, OR 97702
Pennsylvania: Blue Corn Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia
The margaritas at Philly's Blue Corn are favorites of local diners and critics alike. Fans love them for their flavor variety and ingredient freshness.
"The Thor Macho [is] in contention for the best spicy margarita in town," reads a review from The Infatuation. "It's made with jalapeño, lime, and tequila, so it's not overly sweet and packs a considerable amount of heat."
(215) 925-1010
940 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant in Providence
In Providence, Don Jose is shaking up what diners call some of the most balanced margaritas in Rhode Island. Part of the fun here is that margarita specials are consistently rotating, with announcements made on the restaurant's social media pages.
On any given day, offerings might include Strawberry, Watermelon Jalapeño, Charred Pineapple Ginger, and the Patroncita, featuring a mini bottle of Patrón tequila. "I promise you — the margarita pitcher is worth it!" one July 2026 Yelp review reads.
(866) 629-5806
351 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Rancho Lewis in Charleston
Acclaimed Charleston pitmaster John Lewis excels at more than just barbecue. As it turns out, his Tex Mex restaurant Rancho Lewis has the best margarita in Charleston.
There's plenty to recommend Lewis' three takes on the margaritas — the de La Casa with Lunazul tequila shaken "extra cold," the Traditional Frozen with optional Mango and Spicy Green Chile flavors, and the Rancho Rita with reposado and Cointreau. Guests say that their well-balanced flavors put them a cut above the rest.
(843) 996-4500
1503 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: JJ's Wine, Spirits & Cigars in Sioux Falls
In Sioux Falls, this retail and bottle shop also boasts a full-service bar with both indoor and outdoor seating. Although JJ's Bar primarily specializes in whiskey, customers also love its margarita.
There are only two margaritas on the menu, and both of them use JJ's Codigo single barrel tequila and fresh lime juice. The Codigo Reposado Margarita comes with Magdala Orange Liqueur and organic agave, while the JJ's Reserve Codigo Margarita is shaken with añejo (here's how it's different from reposado), Grand Marnier, and Codigo agave.
(605) 357-9597
3000 W 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Tennessee: Pushing Daisies in Nashville
Nashville's Pushing Daisies brands itself as a bar for "Underground Margaritas," and is home to Tennessee's most popular takes on the cocktail. Outside-the-box offerings include the Lil Mez Daisy, with a frozen margarita base and mezcal with Cointreau and Maldon salt (which actually makes food and drinks taste sweeter), and the Devil's Vice, with jalapeño-soaked blanco tequila, strawberry, clementine, and blistered shishitos.
The bar's creative riffs even seem to be enough to charm Nashville's margarita purists. "I'm a margarita lover," one April 2025 Yelp review reads, "but their twists on classic drinks were delicious."
(615) 988-5055
570 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Mariano's Hacienda Ranch in Dallas
Recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as the birthplace of the frozen margarita machine, the Mariano's restaurant group has four locations across Texas. At its flagship location, find that trailblazing cocktail — as well as many others, both blended and on the rocks.
"More than five decades later, the Original Margarita still hits just the same," reads a review published in Dining Out Dallas. The review describes the libation as "slightly sweet, boozy, and icy."
(214) 691-3888
6300 Skillman St, Dallas, TX, 75231
Utah: Red Iguana in Multiple Locations
Customers warn that the relatively smaller size of these margaritas is deceptive: at Red Iguana, drinks pack a spirited punch. Flavors include the Margarita de Jamaica with Cazadores Blanco tequila and hibiscus flower, and the Pepino with Hornitos Plata tequila, muddled cucumber, Cointreau, and Presidente Brandy.
"The mango margarita was outstanding," one August 2025 Yelp review reads. The drink is "very fruit-forward, but with the tequila still shining through."
Multiple locations
Vermont: Taco Gordo in Burlington
This Burlington taqueria, helmed by a duo of bartenders and friends, offers a rotating menu of some of the state's best margaritas. Find a Margarita made simply of silver tequila, triple sec, and lime, as well as two Cointreau-forward options: the Cadillac with reposado tequila and the Bentley with mezcal.
Fans of this short list of more classic margaritas praise their strong flavors and affordability. The fact that the restaurant frequently drops new margarita specials on its social media is an added bonus.
(802) 540-0770
208 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: The Bebedero in Charlottesville
At this low-lit Charlottesville eatery, margaritas are sizable and strong, complements to portions of fragrant Mexican cuisine. Although a walk-in seat at The Bebedero can sometimes require a wait, the quality of the cocktails is worth a few attempts at securing a table.
For those who are up for a hit of endorphins, look no further than the House Margarita Picante. The drink comes in two spice tiers: "Level 1: 'I like to pretend I like spicy drinks'" and "Level 2: 'Dear God what have I done?!'"
(434) 351-7277
201 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Washington: Gracia in Seattle
Seattle's upscale restaurant Gracia is serving some of Washington's freshest margaritas. There's a version of this drink here for everyone — from those featuring a guest's choice of complex agave spirit to a margarita based in sotol.
"The margaritas have the perfect balance of booze and additions like guava or strawberry," a review from The Infatuation reads. "Come here on a date, for Happy Hour, or both."
(206) 268-0217
5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Black Sheep Burritos and Brews in Charleston
Margaritas with 100% agave tequila are a major selling point of Black Sheep in Charleston. They feature ingredients so bespoke and thoughtful, you will barely believe that they come in massive goblet glasses.
Don't miss the Blackberry Thyme, with blackberry purée, house-made sweet-and-sour mix, and thyme syrup with a smoked-salt rim. Another fan favorite is the hand-shaken Strawberry-Rhubarb with strawberry-rhubarb purée and lavender-vanilla simple syrup and a smoked-sugar rim.
(304) 343-2739
702 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: Canteen in Madison
Oftentimes, draft cocktails can lack freshness and spirit strength, especially when they require fresh-squeezed fruit juices. Luckily, at this Wisconsin cantina, reviewers assure that margaritas on tap emphatically avoid this pitfall.
"Canteen had some 'I only need one of these margaritas and I'm already buzzing' quality drinks last time I was there," one Reddit user wrote in a 2025 comment thread. The libations are made even sweeter with a significant Happy Hour discount.
(608) 285-5703
111 S Hamilton St, Madison WI 53703
Wyoming: Hatch Taquería & Tequilas in Jackson
Winner of the Gold medal for the Best Margarita in Jackson Hole by Best of Jackson Hole, Hatch is known for simple margaritas with high-quality ingredients. In the write-up, owner Katherine Ward said the drinks' backbones are "good tequila, fresh squeezed lime, and agave nectar."
Along with the classic cocktail's popularity, find many other eye-catching flavors at Hatch. Try a sip of the Chipotle Mango and Huckleberry, both made with fresh purée.
(307) 203-2780
120 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
This list of the best margaritas in 50 states hinges upon my experience as a local and national food reporter, the recommendations of my colleagues, and input from Chowhound staff across the country. Outreach on social media forums, as well as analysis of restaurant reviews from diners, also affirm the drinks' popularity.