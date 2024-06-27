12 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Watermelon

Watermelon is synonymous with summer, but these large melons are made for a crowd and you might find yourself sitting on an ample amount even after you ate your fill of this refreshing fruit. If you picked the largest watermelon on the vine but aren't going to finish it in one sitting, don't worry about having to throw out a single bite of juicy goodness. Make the most of the refreshing summer treat with these helpful hacks to turn leftover watermelon into something new and delicious.

While watermelon is fantastic served fresh with a sprinkling of salt, leftover watermelon is just as tasty when you know how to make the most of it. Some tricks are great for watermelon that's already been prepped, cut, cubed, or even prepared for serving. Others work with watermelon that's been sitting in the fridge for a day or two and needs to be used before it goes bad. Whether you want to enjoy your leftover watermelon the same day, or plan to store it for a future dish, there's a creative way to use it up that takes advantage of the refreshing, summer treat.