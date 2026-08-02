Forget Onions: Cabbage Gets More Flavor And Crunch With This Classic Vegetable Addition
Cabbage may not be the first thing you think of when wondering what to have for dinner, but prepared correctly, it's hearty, filling, and oh so delicious. This is especially true when cabbage is prepared the Southern way because it's matched up with the astringent bite of onions to soothe the sulfurous undertones in cooked cabbage leaves. However, if you're looking for a simple and satisfying way to fancy up your cabbage, you can swap onions out for their slightly sweeter cousin: the almighty leek.
Leeks seem to be the allium of choice when making a dish that feels sophisticated, like mushroom and leek quiche or classic creamy potato leek soup. Though they're milder than more familiar bulb-shaped onions, they still offer plenty of rich oniony flavor and retain a slight crunch even after being heated. This makes them an excellent partner for cabbage that turns earthy, buttery, and velvet soft after a few minutes in the frying pan. Not only do these two ingredients balance each other out in terms of flavor, but also when it comes to texture.
Preparation for this tasty side dish or hearty vegetarian main is also delightfully unfussy. Thinly sliced leeks and ribboned cabbage go into a pan with the cooking fat of your choice (butter offers beautiful flavor here) until everything is tender. Pair this delicious duo with a protein of your choice, or a hunk of crusty bread to soak up all the earthy, tangy juices these beautiful veggies create together.
Cleaning your leeks and upgrading meals
Leeks feature many tightly packed layers that start as a dense, white bulb at the bottom and darken to the green, fibrous leaves at the top. Since they grow primarily above ground, this gives grit and bugs plenty of time to work their way into those layers and dirty up your leeks, making it virtually impossible to rinse away all the dirt while they're still whole.
To clean them properly, slice thinly and toss the slices into a bowl of cold water. The slices are light enough to float, while the grime will sink to the bottom of the bowl. After a few minutes, lift the slices out with a slotted spoon and use a salad spinner to dry them without bruising, though gently patting them with paper towels also works.
Cabbage and leeks together aren't just deliciously simple and effortlessly elegant; they're also incredibly versatile. Their textural nuances and mild yet complex flavor are the perfect foundation to a piece of crispy roasted chicken, braised lamb, or even crispy tofu. Lean into German flavors by adding some slices of raw, crisp apple to the frying pan and dressing the whole thing with a light splash of apple cider vinegar just before serving. You can also use sesame oil as your cooking fat and a drizzle of hoisin and a prinkle of some spicy, crunchy furikake seasoning. Or upgrade your mashed potatoes Irish-style by stirring this perfect pairing into them with plenty of butter.