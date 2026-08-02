Forget Onions: Cabbage Gets More Flavor And Crunch With This Classic Vegetable Addition

Cabbage may not be the first thing you think of when wondering what to have for dinner, but prepared correctly, it's hearty, filling, and oh so delicious. This is especially true when cabbage is prepared the Southern way because it's matched up with the astringent bite of onions to soothe the sulfurous undertones in cooked cabbage leaves. However, if you're looking for a simple and satisfying way to fancy up your cabbage, you can swap onions out for their slightly sweeter cousin: the almighty leek.

Leeks seem to be the allium of choice when making a dish that feels sophisticated, like mushroom and leek quiche or classic creamy potato leek soup. Though they're milder than more familiar bulb-shaped onions, they still offer plenty of rich oniony flavor and retain a slight crunch even after being heated. This makes them an excellent partner for cabbage that turns earthy, buttery, and velvet soft after a few minutes in the frying pan. Not only do these two ingredients balance each other out in terms of flavor, but also when it comes to texture.

Preparation for this tasty side dish or hearty vegetarian main is also delightfully unfussy. Thinly sliced leeks and ribboned cabbage go into a pan with the cooking fat of your choice (butter offers beautiful flavor here) until everything is tender. Pair this delicious duo with a protein of your choice, or a hunk of crusty bread to soak up all the earthy, tangy juices these beautiful veggies create together.