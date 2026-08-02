These Kitchen Appliances Are The Most Overrated, According To A Professional Chef

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Purchasing a new kitchen appliance can be exciting. You picture all the different ways you'll use it, how it will enhance your cooking experience, and how much easier it could make your life. But when you picture the small, niche appliances that sit in your kitchen, ask yourself: How much use are they truly getting?

Michelle Doll Olsen, head chef at HelloFresh and author of "Essential Tools, Tips & Techniques for the Home Cook," gave us some exclusive insight into what she deems the most overrated kitchen appliances — meaning, the appliances you think you need but probably don't. If you live somewhere with little kitchen space, like Olsen does in Brooklyn, it could be worth skipping out on certain small appliances simply because there isn't always anywhere to put them, specifically a panini press, bread machine, and air fryer. Even if you have the space, small appliances sometimes perform niche functions that don't fit into your everyday cooking habits, so they're not worth the expense. If you're considering purchasing any of these appliances for your space, read this first.