Want Waffle House Scrambled Eggs? Use This Oil — Diners Say It 'Will Get You 99% Of The Way There'
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Love it or hate it, Waffle House is here to stay, especially if its cult-like following among the 24-hour breakfast crowd has anything to say about it. We aren't talking about Michelin-star quality food; the menu items are both basic and fantastic at the same time. As the name implies, it is famous for its waffles — some would even say they are the best waffles of any breakfast chain — but there is another item that has fans smitten: the scrambled eggs. They are creamy, buttery, and a great way to start your day, no matter what time you find yourself sitting at the counter of this Georgia-based diner chain. But whether you want to stay at home or, sadly, don't live near a Waffle House location, you can still hack your eggs by using a certain oil so you get that Waffle House flavor and texture.
Waffle House keeps mum on the specifics of what makes its scrambled eggs so addictive, but employees have been sharing the secret with the internet, claiming that the chain uses Phase Gold Premium Pan and Grill Shortening as the buttery fat the eggs are cooked in. Formerly known as Kaola Gold Zero Trans Fat Shortening, it's a product made by Ventura Foods that consists of a mix of oils that include soybean oil, hydrogenated coconut oil, vegetable oil, and cottonseed stearine. You can buy it online from Amazon, and according to former employees, this oil is 99 percent of what you need to make your scrambled eggs taste like they are fresh from Waffle House.
Tips for tackling the last 1%
Eggs are one of the most versatile proteins we have. They can be cooked many different ways, eaten plain or given a spicy kick from some chili crisp, and they go with just about everything from salads to a grilled steak. They are represented in every cuisine from an African shakshuka to a Japanese chawanmushi. But they truly shine when they are scrambled in a classic American breakfast. You can follow all the proper techniques to make perfect scrambled eggs or follow the tips from your favorite celebrity chefs, but for tips on taking your eggs the other one percent of the way to Waffle House perfection, read on.
Beyond using the Phase Gold as your cooking fat, the key to Waffle House scrambled eggs is in the rich and fluffy texture. If you want yours to come out like the original, heat the oil in the pan before adding the eggs and cook them until they are still a bit runny. If you like your eggs cheesy, add the cheese to the pan once the oil is hot and let it get a bit melty. Waffle House uses sliced American cheese, one slice per egg, so add the cheese accordingly, let it get soft, and stir until they are done. At Waffle House, you can get creative with the chain's list of additional ingredients you can get mixed in with your scrambled eggs. At home, you can use the same add-ins Waffle House uses (like grilled onions, smoked ham, and jalapeño peppers) to recreate your favorite eggs.