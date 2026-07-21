The Secret To Unforgettable Scrambled Eggs Starts With A Spicy Condiment

There are so many time, temperature, tool, and technique tips for making scrambled eggs, it can be easy to forget about enhancing ingredients. Sure, you probably have a preferred scrambled egg fat, but rely on that alone and you leave a whole host of tasty condiments on the table. Chili crisp, for example, can serve as both your cooking fat and a major source of superior scrambled egg flavor and texture.

Lest its title frighten more sensitive palates, the heat of the titular oil-soaked chili varies from homemade recipe to recipe, or store-bought jar to jar. Some of our favorite jarred chili crisps, for example, were more garlic than heat forward, while others packed more of a sizzle. It may require some trial and error, but there are excellent chili crisp picks for many spice tolerances. The best of them are also plenty salty, super savory, abundant with crunch via peppers and dried alliums, and rich with satiny oil that gives every other ingredient it meets more depth — all qualities that shine brightly on simple scrambled eggs. Plus, combining the two is easy.