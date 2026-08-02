The Potato Didn't Come From Ireland — Its Origins Are Far More Unexpected

Misty cliffsides, a small gathering of sheep dappling the green, thick wool sweaters braided into patterns that armor against the chill, and a hearty plate of royal corned beef with potatoes (perhaps some lovely colcannon) served up at the local pub alongside a pour of thick, black Guinness. What country are we talking about? It could be no other than Ireland. Of course, the picture just painted is an idealized, if not slightly fantastical portrait. And yet, it registers. But let's zoom in on one aspect: potatoes. That simple, tuberous vegetable, so hearty, comforting, and quintessentially Irish — or is it? What if I told you potatoes weren't Irish at all? Well, they aren't, not in the least. Okay — that's not entirely true. Potatoes have been cultivated in Ireland for hundreds of years, and that cultivation has had a massive impact on both Ireland and its diasporas.

However, the potato as a vegetable is not Irish in origin. As with so many other foods, such as tomatoes and corn, potatoes actually come from the Americas. Potatoes were first cultivated around Lake Titicaca, which straddles Bolivia and Peru. These tubers, which are members of the nightshade family, were initially grown by Incan communities around the Andes mountains, and they particularly thrived thanks to the area's altitudes and many microclimates. The Spanish conquistadors brought potatoes from South America to Europe in the 1500s, during which period they were considered a bit of a novelty. Ireland was one of the most enthusiastic adopters of the root veggie, which is one of the reasons it's so associated with the nation today.