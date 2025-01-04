Why Corned Beef Was Once Reserved For Royalty In Ireland

Corned beef and cabbage may be an Irish American tradition today, but it wasn't always the case for the mainland Irish. Historically, cows were symbols of wealth and provided far more utility as living animals that could pull carts around in the fields or produce dairy products. Beef was really only eaten when a cow could no longer work, or when it was cooked for the aristocracy. One poem from the 12th century mentions corned beef being prepared for the king as one of the earliest records of salting beef as opposed to using sea ash (burnt seaweed) to cure meat.

Cattle didn't become a widespread commodity until the 17th century when England exported the animals from Ireland for eating as well as working. But the Cattle Acts of 1660s declared that England couldn't keep using Irish land for farming and exporting cows. Once Ireland began to experience an excess of cows, citizens started eating and curing beef with salt to make corned beef. However, global demand for corned beef exports surged prices and made the dish a delicacy once again. Because of scarcity or English intervention, beef faded in and out of the Irish commoner's diet until modern times.