Cherries jubilee is one of those vintage no-bake desserts that checks all the right boxes. It's delicious and easy to make, yet elegant and impressive enough to present to guests. At its core, it's little more than sauteed cherries spooned over vanilla ice cream, yet it was deemed special enough to be served at Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897. In fact, the story goes that Chef Auguste Escoffier invented the dish specifically for the event to help deliciously celebrate the queen's legendary six decades on the throne.

Though it's easy enough to replicate the original dish today (fresh cherries sauteed in a citrusy syrup then flambéd with a splash of kirsch), home cooks can make this dessert even simpler by swapping fresh fruit for high-quality canned cherry pie filling. Not only does this save a ton of time pitting cherries, it also makes this dessert available during winter holidays when the fruit's out of season or any time you're feeling fancy, especially if you tend to keep a gallon of the best brands of vanilla ice cream in your freezer.

The key is to elevate the pie filling with a hint of orange juice and real vanilla before warming it, and to use a good-quality cherry-infused brandy (kirsch) for the flambé. These simple steps not only curb the metallic taste canned pie filling sometimes has, but also soften any sugary sweetness into a beautiful, fruity richness. Draped over cool, creamy ice cream, these flavors become even more indulgent, complex, and certainly memorable.