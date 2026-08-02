Turn Vanilla Ice Cream Into A Retro Dessert With Canned Cherry Pie Filling
Cherries jubilee is one of those vintage no-bake desserts that checks all the right boxes. It's delicious and easy to make, yet elegant and impressive enough to present to guests. At its core, it's little more than sauteed cherries spooned over vanilla ice cream, yet it was deemed special enough to be served at Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897. In fact, the story goes that Chef Auguste Escoffier invented the dish specifically for the event to help deliciously celebrate the queen's legendary six decades on the throne.
Though it's easy enough to replicate the original dish today (fresh cherries sauteed in a citrusy syrup then flambéd with a splash of kirsch), home cooks can make this dessert even simpler by swapping fresh fruit for high-quality canned cherry pie filling. Not only does this save a ton of time pitting cherries, it also makes this dessert available during winter holidays when the fruit's out of season or any time you're feeling fancy, especially if you tend to keep a gallon of the best brands of vanilla ice cream in your freezer.
The key is to elevate the pie filling with a hint of orange juice and real vanilla before warming it, and to use a good-quality cherry-infused brandy (kirsch) for the flambé. These simple steps not only curb the metallic taste canned pie filling sometimes has, but also soften any sugary sweetness into a beautiful, fruity richness. Draped over cool, creamy ice cream, these flavors become even more indulgent, complex, and certainly memorable.
Safely serving up a simple dessert infused with jubilation
As with any simple dessert, cherries jubilee is perfect for creating variations on a theme. For instance, canned cherry pie filling and brownies are a perfect pairing, so why not slide a fudgy, delicious brownie under the vanilla ice cream? Orange juice and zest might be traditional flavorings for the cherries, but there's nothing stopping you from using limes instead, along with coconut ice cream for a tropical take on a classic.
Additionally, though the flambé is visually impressive, you can skip it for gatherings that include children, or if your adult guests don't imbibe. However, if you do attempt the flambé, there are a handful of very specific safety guidelines you should follow to make sure your dessert is the only thing going up in flames. First and foremost, never ever pour spirits directly into a pan on a hot burner if you're using a gas stove, as the open flame can easily climb the stream into the container you're holding.
Instead, gently warm the brandy in a separate pan (cold brandy won't ignite) and pour it onto the cherries after you've removed them to a heatproof surface. Light the mixture with a long fireplace match or candle lighter, and allow the low, blue flames to burn for a minute or two to soften the flavor of the alcohol and help marry it into the dish. Keep the pan's lid handy in case you need to smother the flame in a hurry. Once the flambé is done, let the cherries cool for a few minutes, then serve them with your ice cream.