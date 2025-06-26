This Common Bagged Salad-Buying Mistake Seems Surprisingly Obvious

What do you do if your best option for lettuce at the store is a large bag, either because of the price, the availability, or the fact that you already have a large bag at home that you want to save? Don't fret, there are some ways to keep bagged salad fresh longer, no matter the bag size.

The simple tip that saves you money when buying produce is to use the paper towel method. All you need to do is rip off a piece of paper towel, stick it in the open lettuce bag, squeeze out any extra air, and seal. The paper towel will absorb the extra moisture, keeping the lettuce extra crispy. For it to be the freshest, be sure to change the paper towel every time you open the bag. There are also numerous products you can buy that are designed to help produce last longer. The Rubbermaid® FreshWorks Produce Saver, Medium and Large Produce Storage Containers, 4 Piece Set has a filter that is meant to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide. It also works to pull moisture away from produce so it doesn't get soggy. You can also try Debbie Meyer GreenBags, which prevent moisture from forming on produce and also help keep humidity out. Finally, be sure to keep the sealed lettuce in the crisper drawer if your fridge has one, since it's designed to have the right balance of humidity for produce.