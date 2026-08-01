You might assume blueberry bagels to be uncontroversial, but that's not necessarily the case. A quick Google search turns up articles defending the blueberry bagel's right to exist and niche outrages against certain blueberry bagel purveyors for failing to stuff their products with enough actual blueberries. In fact, when Chowhound ranked 12 blueberry bagel brands — covering offerings from both grocery stores and breakfast chains — a large issue with the worst bagels was artificiality. They were often not made with actual blueberries, but with artificial components designed to mimic real fruit. The blueberry bagel that outshone the others came from Einstein Bros. Bagels, and it did not have that problem; it had a generous, evenly dispersed amount of genuine blueberry pieces.

The Einstein Bros. blueberry bagel got the top position for its overall flavor, aroma, and fantastic dough texture, striking an ideal balance between softness and chewability. In comparison, Panera's blueberry bagel only came in at No. 4, beating out most grocery store brands, but coming dead last in terms of the represented cafe chains on the list. It simply didn't have a strong enough blueberry flavor, and the real fruit bits were supplemented with processed blueberry-flavored pieces. This is interesting in part because Einstein Bros. (founded by the once-popular restaurant chain, Boston Chicken) and Panera are both owned by the same parent company, JAB Holdings (and, as of 2021, both fall under Panera Brands).