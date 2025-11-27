The Once-Popular Restaurant Chain That Founded Einstein Bros. Bagels

If you've ever wondered about the kind of genius it took to parlay the simple bagel into colossal chain success, the answer might come as a bit of a surprise. The ubiquitous carb slinger Einstein Bros. Bagels was founded not by some little neighborhood baker, or even a corporate flour behemoth in a brilliant bid for brand synergy, but by a company that, at first, might not sound familiar at all: Boston Chicken.

Boston Chicken approximated homemade meals for busy households around the United States for a fair share of the '80s and '90s. It first opened in Massachusetts in 1985, and made its name primarily on, of course, chicken. A decade later, in 1995, the brand repositioned itself more broadly as Boston Market It also started scooping up bagel shops that same year, operating them under the Einstein umbrella and continuing to create new ones to match the burgeoning house style. But titling the company so prominently for old Beantown couldn't quite entice an increasingly fast-casual-loving public, and today, the practically defunct chain's locations reportedly are reportedly in the teens. Meanwhile, Einstein Bros. Bagels shops number in the high hundreds. That hearty collection, however, is now part of Panera Brands (and has been since 2021) .