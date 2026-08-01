Baked Potatoes Taste Better With A 20-Second Butter Trick

Imagine a buttery, super fluffy, crispy-skinned baked potato, topped with sour cream and maybe some chives or bacon bits. You can practically smell and taste it right now, can't you? It's a staple of many American dinner tables, and is often served as a side to to steak, burgers, or pretty much anything hearty and protein based. It is a classic, yes, but it's often overlooked in terms of preparation methods. For many, making baked potatoes is as simple as washing the spuds, poking them with a fork to vent, and popping 'em in the oven. But this side dish deserves more attention because you can have an even tastier result. One super easy way to amp up your next baked potato? Just add butter — and no, it's not just about adding a dollop of butter into the fluffy potato's interior.

Rather, the trick is to brush up the exterior of your potatoes with melted butter during the baking process. This will give your spuds a richer, more buttery flavor, and will result in a super crispy skin that is simply irresistible. For best results, you'll want to add your butter about halfway through cooking. Simply remove your half-baked spuds from the oven, then brush on melted butter and pop them back in the oven for an additional 10 to 20 minutes. This will help keep your butter from burning while also adding the crispy texture and warm, rich flavor. You can also add a bit of flaky salt to the exterior of your buttered spuds for extra flavor and texture.