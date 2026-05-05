The Flaky Finishing Salt Alton Brown Swears By
Alton Brown knows his salts and he is not shy about sharing his thoughts on them. The Food Network personality, cookbook author, and overall culinary whiz has long been a proponent of kosher salt for cooking (he especially loves Diamond Crystal brand). And he isn't alone! Other culinary icons, such as Ina Garten, have expressed love for kosher salt. However, Brown isn't one to rest on his culinary laurels. While he may prefer kosher for cooking, there is another salt he uses when finishing off a dish: Maldon salt. Maldon salt is made by the Maldon Salt Company in a coastal British town of the same name. It is a flaky sea salt with a distinctive, light, crunchy texture and clean taste that has made it quite the culinary darling, particularly as a finishing salt.
In a post on Instagram, Brown noted that finishing salts are added "right before a food is served, before the salt has had time to dissolve and when the individual characteristics of the grains or crystals may best be appreciated." Because it is so light and has a thin, crisp texture, it is a wonderful finishing flourish for just about any dish. Plus, Maldon salt is less intensely "salty" than, say, table salt, due to the fact that its crystal structure is less dense than both table and kosher salt. This makes it a great subtle addition to any dish. In other words, sprinkling Maldon on a dish won't make it a salt bomb. Plus, if added just before serving, you'll preserve its crisp, delicate texture, giving your food an added crunchy dimension that is sure to elevate whatever you're serving.
Applications of this salt
Of course, the idea of finishing a dish with salt is pretty nebulous. And if you're a beginner or simply Maldon salt curious, you might want some direction in your adventures. So, to help you find the perfect place to pinch your flakes, there are certain particularly delicious applications for this artisanal kitchen go-to. This flaky, delicate salt is the perfect finishing touch for a dish that shines in its simplicity. For example, it makes a great topper for unrivaled flavor in meaty dishes such as steak or prime rib. The clean taste of Maldon salt, along with its delicate crumbly structure, will further elevate the rich, umami flavor of your beef. Alton Brown suggests using it on mashed potatoes as well.
You can also use Maldon salt on roasted vegetables or as a finishing touch to pasta dishes such as carbonara. Additionally, you could use it to top a simple Caprese salad or a freshly cracked burrata. Or, if you're feeling ever so chic, you can sprinkle it on a cheap slice of New York style pizza or Chinese take out. It certainly helps that Maldon salt is easy to take on the go, and is often sold in perfectly portable pinch tins. So you can pretty much add it to any food anywhere you'd like.
The sweeter side of salty
Though Maldon salt works splendidly on savory dishes, you shouldn't neglect its sweeter applications. Alton Brown, for example, likes to sprinkle the stuff on fruit salads, ice cream, or even just sliced peaches. For this, you can use regular Maldon salt or, as Brown prefers, coal-smoked English oak flavored Maldon salt, which will give any dish a smoky, complex flavor that is irresistible. If you really want an elevated bowl of ice cream, combine your sprinkles of salt with a healthy drizzle of really, really good olive oil for a sweet-savory, crunchy-creamy dessert. This combo works on vanilla ice cream particularly well, but also goes with citrus flavored ice cream for a summery, sophisticated dessert.
You can also use it on confections such as artisanal chocolate or caramels, giving your candies a lovely crunch and hint of salt that will help enhance the underlying sweetness. Beyond dessert, this salt is also great for rimming cocktail glasses. Its light texture and not too salty taste will make the perfect foil for a citrusy paloma or margarita. Add some smoked Maldon salt to an old fashioned rum for an even more intriguing combination or to a saucy Bloody Mary for an intense addition to the boozy brunch staple. The combinations are endless, so long as you have a pinch tin on hand (and you should).