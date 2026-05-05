The Flaky Finishing Salt Alton Brown Swears By

Alton Brown knows his salts and he is not shy about sharing his thoughts on them. The Food Network personality, cookbook author, and overall culinary whiz has long been a proponent of kosher salt for cooking (he especially loves Diamond Crystal brand). And he isn't alone! Other culinary icons, such as Ina Garten, have expressed love for kosher salt. However, Brown isn't one to rest on his culinary laurels. While he may prefer kosher for cooking, there is another salt he uses when finishing off a dish: Maldon salt. Maldon salt is made by the Maldon Salt Company in a coastal British town of the same name. It is a flaky sea salt with a distinctive, light, crunchy texture and clean taste that has made it quite the culinary darling, particularly as a finishing salt.

In a post on Instagram, Brown noted that finishing salts are added "right before a food is served, before the salt has had time to dissolve and when the individual characteristics of the grains or crystals may best be appreciated." Because it is so light and has a thin, crisp texture, it is a wonderful finishing flourish for just about any dish. Plus, Maldon salt is less intensely "salty" than, say, table salt, due to the fact that its crystal structure is less dense than both table and kosher salt. This makes it a great subtle addition to any dish. In other words, sprinkling Maldon on a dish won't make it a salt bomb. Plus, if added just before serving, you'll preserve its crisp, delicate texture, giving your food an added crunchy dimension that is sure to elevate whatever you're serving.