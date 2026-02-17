Don't Throw Out Your Bacon Grease, Use It To Make A Savory Butter Instead

Cooking bacon is, inevitably, a messy business. After pan frying or baking these little strips of meaty goodness, one is inevitably left with pools of bacon grease. It's tempting to simply sop up the leftover fat and toss it in the trash. However, this is a huge waste of an incredibly dynamic ingredient. There are a myriad of ways to use leftover bacon grease, and we have the best option yet: mixing it with butter. That's right, we're talking bacon butter.

The concept of mixing ingredients into butter is hardly new. In fact, you can find many compound butters at your local grocery store. But this porky combo has something fresh (or rather, smoky) to offer. To make, take one stick of butter and a few tablespoons of bacon grease and whip together until fluffy. For texture and extra bacon flavor, add bits of chopped bacon. Don't shy away from those teeny tiny bacon drippings; those dapple your butter with added flavor. Just make sure your bacon grease has cooled down, or is at room temperature, and that your butter has sufficiently softened so they mix together evenly. If your bacon fat is too hot, it can't whip properly, and if it's too cold, it can turn out chunky with uneven mixing. Once whipped to perfection, place in a tub, or roll into a log, and store in the fridge.