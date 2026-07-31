Skip Sour Cream: Give Sweet Potatoes Better Flavor With This Creamy Addition

Potatoes and sour cream have long been culinary companions. The latter works especially well dolloped on perfectly cooked sweet potatoes. But if you want to balance that rich root vegetable flavor with a little more tang, you can give your orange or white sweet potatoes an upgrade with Greek yogurt instead.

Greek yogurt offers a similar flavor and texture to sour cream, but it's a great high-protein base that's lower in fat than sour cream if you're looking for a well-rounded, nutrition-forward dish — plus it has a brighter twang of sourness. When topping sweet potatoes with rich ingredients such as ground beef or cheese, Greek yogurt is actually a better option than sour cream because it offers more of a balance in flavor.

Something to keep in mind: Greek yogurt's lower fat content means it can split if it's overheated, so don't add it the second you slice open the potato's skin. Instead, let some of the steam escape, cooling the surface slightly, before adding in the yogurt. Ultimately, though, the best way to build a better sweet potato is to combine the Greek yogurt with complementary herbs and flavor enhancers.