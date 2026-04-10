Give Sweet Potatoes The Best Flavor With This Easy Cooking Technique

Sweet potatoes are inherently, well, sweet. When cooked, the flesh of these spuds becomes deliciously creamy and almost dessert-like in flavor. But there's a quick and easy method for cooking your sweet potatoes that takes them to the next level, letting all of those sweet notes coalesce into slightly burnt sugary glory: Cut them in half lengthwise and roast them face down.

This method lets the flesh sides caramelize against the heat of the sheet pan, drawing out and amplifying all of those sugars and creating an exterior that makes it candy-like in the best possible way. It's kind of like the effect a campfire has on a lovingly tended marshmallow, making the inside slightly gooey, and the outside a toasty golden-brown, without becoming charred. This method works equally well on Japanese or standard American sweet potatoes, and all that lies between you and a tantalizing brûlée dupe finish is a parchment lined pan.