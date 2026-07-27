What's The Average Lifespan Of An Electric Stove?

You don't tend to think too much about your larger kitchen appliances until there's a problem. As long as your dishwasher works, the fridge keeps things cold, and that stove cooks your food well, there's not a lot to consider. That being said, it's actually smart to have an idea of how long you can expect your appliances to last, as knowing a general lifespan of your appliances can help avoid surprises. When it comes to an electric stove, you can expect to go between 13 and 15 years until it's time to start exploring the best electric ranges so you can find the right replacement.

There are a few steps you can take to help maximize the lifespan of your stove. Cleaning up any cooking spills as soon as possible can go a long way in helping your electric stove hold up over time. Letting stains sit can make them tough to remove. If you have a glass cooktop, certain stains (specifically, those that contain sugar) can even damage the glass (you'll want to make sure you know how to clean a glass stove top without leaving a scratch). Cleaning your control panel so spills and other debris don't interfere with its components is also key to maximizing your stove's lifespan — simply wipe it down with a damp cloth, being careful not to saturate the the control panel with water.