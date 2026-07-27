What's The Average Lifespan Of An Electric Stove?
You don't tend to think too much about your larger kitchen appliances until there's a problem. As long as your dishwasher works, the fridge keeps things cold, and that stove cooks your food well, there's not a lot to consider. That being said, it's actually smart to have an idea of how long you can expect your appliances to last, as knowing a general lifespan of your appliances can help avoid surprises. When it comes to an electric stove, you can expect to go between 13 and 15 years until it's time to start exploring the best electric ranges so you can find the right replacement.
There are a few steps you can take to help maximize the lifespan of your stove. Cleaning up any cooking spills as soon as possible can go a long way in helping your electric stove hold up over time. Letting stains sit can make them tough to remove. If you have a glass cooktop, certain stains (specifically, those that contain sugar) can even damage the glass (you'll want to make sure you know how to clean a glass stove top without leaving a scratch). Cleaning your control panel so spills and other debris don't interfere with its components is also key to maximizing your stove's lifespan — simply wipe it down with a damp cloth, being careful not to saturate the the control panel with water.
Signs it's time to start shopping for a new electric stove
The 13 to 15 year lifespan is an average for electric stoves, and yours may certainly last longer. That being said, it's important to be on the lookout for signs that your appliance may be on the fritz. A failing electric stove can quickly become a safety hazard. Uneven heating is one key sign that your electric stove may be nearing the end of its life. Control panel problems (for example, the burners don't always turn on, or the knobs are loose) are another sign that it may be time to start looking for a new electric range. If you manage to crack your glass cooktop (it's no fun, but it certainly happens), you'll also need to replace it — even tiny cracks are legitimate safety hazards.
Of course, you may be able to simply have your appliance repaired instead of replaced in some cases. If your stove is nearly at the end of the typical 15 year lifespan, however, it's likely smart to shop for a new one. Faulty appliances will not only impact your cooking, but they can also start kitchen fires pretty easily, so you'll want to err on the side of caution.