How To Determine Whether It's Better To Repair A Broken Kitchen Appliance Or Simply Replace It
There's nothing worse than prepping a dinner that's ready to hit the oven — only to find that your oven won't turn on. Broken appliances can seriously mess with your kitchen game, and when something isn't working, you want it fixed as quickly as possible. Scott Flint, appliance repair expert and creator of Scott The Fix-It Guy and Appliance Fixes — Made Easy — Save $$$, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about what you need to consider when deciding whether it makes sense to repair an appliance or purchase a new one.
It almost always makes sense to repair your existing appliances, according to Flint. He says that for many appliances — especially gas and electric stoves — certain components are known to wear out over time. "Landfills are full of gas and electric stoves that were thrown out when they stopped working," Scott says. Unless there's a major safety issue or a repair professional recommends replacement, there's a good chance that you'll be able to get away with simply repairing the appliance you already have. If you do decide that you need to purchase a new appliance, be sure to check out reliability ratings. You'll also want to look at reviews from other consumers, which can help you get firsthand information on what to buy — and what not to buy.
Deciding whether to call in a professional or attempt a DIY fix
When one of your appliances is in need of repair and you've decided that you're not ready to buy a new one, your next step is to decide whether you can repair it on your own — or if you need to call in a professional to get the job done safely and effectively. Scott Flint says that in the vast majority of cases, homeowners can do a little bit of research to find out how to repair broken appliances on their own. "90% of common appliance problems can be easily and inexpensively repaired by the homeowner," says Flint. "Some of these repairs don't even need new parts."
While you'll likely be able to handle most repairs (including replacing small parts on your own), there are some times when it makes more sense to call in a professional. For example, if you're noticing frost buildup in your freezer, or you're dealing with leaks from your refrigerator, it may be a good idea to call in a pro. You'll also want to reach out to your local repair professional for certain oven repair issues, according to Flint. He says this "usually involves replacing the main controller or, on a gas appliance, the safety valve or pressure regulator."