Aldi Fans Rave About These $2 Cookies That 'Taste Just Like' Tate's Bake Shop
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies may be delicious, but brands like Tate's Bake Shop prove prepackaged cookies are often just as good. While Tate's Bake Shop has a variety of cookie flavors to choose from, chocolate chip will always be a classic. However, if you're looking for a cheaper option that tastes almost identical to Tate's, shoppers say Aldi has the ultimate dupe. The chain's Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins offer that same delicious flavor that Tate's has, and they need to be added to the list of Aldi's many spot-on dupes that taste just like the real thing.
Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins don't look identical to Tate's cookies in terms of size, but according to shoppers, the flavor is there. As one TikTok user pointed out, "They may not look like them, but these taste just like them." Benton's Cookie Thins are bite-sized, whereas the Tate's Bake Shop ones are full rounds, but both have that buttery, sweet, and rich chocolate chip cookie taste. Benton's cookies will cost you about $2.65 for a 4-ounce pack at Aldi, while Tate's cookies cost over $5 for a 7-ounce pack at most grocery stores, making the former $0.08 cheaper per ounce. Prices may vary depending on your location, but Benton's still seems like the better deal for the same flavor.
What do other customers say about Benton's Cookie Thins?
While the two make differ in size, many people enjoy the fact that Benton's cookies are miniatures, making them super easy to snack on by the bag and very hard to put down. As one Redditor jokingly wrote, "These are amazing but dangerous." Another one added, "I bought these today and almost finished the bag already. I was absentmindedly eating them and could not stop." Some people do note that Benton's cookies have a slightly drier texture than Tate's, but this doesn't affect the flavor.
Aldi sells other flavors of Benton's cookies, including coconut, lemon, and lime, which many shoppers also enjoy. In fact, Benton's Toasted Coconut Cookie Thins even got second place in our own ultimate ranking of Aldi's cookie selection. Prices for the other flavors, like lemon, start from around $2.19, making them an even better bang for your buck. Even if you're a hardcore fan of Tate's Bake Shop, many Aldi customers believe Benton's cookies are worth the buy. Although Benton's hasn't duped all of Tate's many cookie flavors, the classic chocolate chip ones are a staple for your pantry.