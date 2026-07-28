Aldi Fans Rave About These $2 Cookies That 'Taste Just Like' Tate's Bake Shop

Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies may be delicious, but brands like Tate's Bake Shop prove prepackaged cookies are often just as good. While Tate's Bake Shop has a variety of cookie flavors to choose from, chocolate chip will always be a classic. However, if you're looking for a cheaper option that tastes almost identical to Tate's, shoppers say Aldi has the ultimate dupe. The chain's Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins offer that same delicious flavor that Tate's has, and they need to be added to the list of Aldi's many spot-on dupes that taste just like the real thing.

Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins don't look identical to Tate's cookies in terms of size, but according to shoppers, the flavor is there. As one TikTok user pointed out, "They may not look like them, but these taste just like them." Benton's Cookie Thins are bite-sized, whereas the Tate's Bake Shop ones are full rounds, but both have that buttery, sweet, and rich chocolate chip cookie taste. Benton's cookies will cost you about $2.65 for a 4-ounce pack at Aldi, while Tate's cookies cost over $5 for a 7-ounce pack at most grocery stores, making the former $0.08 cheaper per ounce. Prices may vary depending on your location, but Benton's still seems like the better deal for the same flavor.