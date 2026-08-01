15 Caesar Salad Dressing Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

I honestly thought I had a winner with Smash Kitchen, based on the simple, unflashy bottle alone. But once again, I set myself up for disappointment. This is perhaps one of the most "busy" salad dressings I tried. It was like a firework show; everything was competing for my complete attention, and I felt overstimulated by the end of it.

For one, this dressing is sour. It's not sour in an acidic way; it's sour in a something-curdled-and-doesn't-taste-right way. I don't know if this has an impact on the texture of the dressing, which is far too thin to be considered "Caesar," let alone "creamy Caesar." It's almost watery rather than full, and I imagine that it would wash away if you tossed it with even slightly damp lettuce. Then, I got distracted by the garlic, only to have my attention pulled away by some vegetable component that forced me to chew this dressing – yes, literally chew it. Why are there crunchy bits in a salad dressing? I don't entirely know, and I don't think Smash Kitchen knows, either.

Add a fishy overtone to the list of faults, and you have a salad dressing that only a trash can can love. It's not as putrid as the Walden Farms dressing, but I wouldn't recommend anyone add this one to their cart, either.