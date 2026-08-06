Do You Need To Clean Seafood With Shells Before Eating It?

Washing, rinsing, or otherwise cleaning animal proteins is the subject of some surprisingly heated debate. Bobby Flay famously washes his chicken, for example. The diplomatic folks at the United States Department of Agriculture, not so much — but they are more or less like, "You do you." Seafood can be even more of a puzzler. It already lives in the water, after all, the very same stuff that comes out of the tap for chicken-rinsers everywhere. Shellfish in particular even seems to come in a whole darn natural package to protect it from the elements, similarly to a banana or an orange. You wouldn't wash a peeled banana or an orange, would you? But, as anyone who's ever had something like a gritty mussel can tell you, yeah, you should probably clean the stuff.

Assume that any shellfish you bring home from the grocery store or supermarket (or wherever else) will need some kind of tidying before cooking. The sea is a gritty place, what with its sandy floor and the not-so-natural debris known to breach its waves. And said grit can collect in and around your mussels, clams, oysters, and other bivalves, crustaceans, and the like. At a minimum, you should always plan to at least run them under cold water, and often even scrub (or more) to rid them of those errant bits. And some shellfish need a more targeted bath than others for the tastiest finish.